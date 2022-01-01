Menu

Matthieu CARROBOURG

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Word
YourCegid Retail
Microsoft PowerPoint

Entreprises

  • The Emotion & Beauty Lab - Assistant Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Manfield - Conseillers de vente

    2014 - 2014

  • Manfield - Conseiller de vente

    2013 - 2013

  • Derville - Stagiaire

    Paris 2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :