Matthieu GREAUME

Meudon

I have 19 years of experience as a telecommunication engineer and manager at Lucent and Bouygues, and I’m seeking new opportunities in the Telecom domain. My professional experiences include:
- Project Management Office leader for the IP Department. In charge of 8 Project Managers
- Project Management in major optimization and migration projects ( mobile radio Access, IP Backbone )
- Management skills as engineer/technician and subcontractor team
- Technical experience in GSM, UMTS, HSPA and LTE Mobile networks architecture, design and upgrade.
- Deployment and integration experience in Micro-Wave and Ethernet IP backbones.

2010-Today : TELECOM NETWORK PROJECT MANAGER - BOUYGUES TELECOM
- Currently leading the PMO team, I’m involved in IP & Optical backbone, backhaul and Aggregation, Security and interconnection with foreign operator projects.
- In a previous project as network project manager, I managed the Bouygues-Nokia-IBM team in charge of IP Backbone migration, we successfully reached the goals to offer larger bandwidth for VoLTE services.
- I previously led a team that designed major Transmission and Architecture evolutions for mobile networks to prepare the integration of the LTE services. I launched the Iub/Ip migration and Abis/Ethernet deployment. Challenges ahead were to decrease the ratio of legacy TDM links to increase bandwidth for Ethernet. I also managed financial reports for the Transport Department (3YP, financial updates).

2002-2010 : MOBILE & MICRO-WAVE ENGINEERING MANAGER - BOUYGUES TELECOM
- Manager of a team of engineers and technicians involved in mobile architecture design and dimensioning, including Micro-Wave Transmission network design and capacity planning.

2000-2002 : STM-16 OPTICAL FIBER AND SDH MICRO-WAVE ENGINEER - BOUYGUES TELECOM
- SDH Micro-Wave / STM-16 Optical Fiber networks architect and engineer for access network loops. I was in charge of capacity planning and launched SDH MW upgrade on network rings. I designed the first STM-16 Optical Fiber Ring in Nantes to collect Call Center traffic.

1997-1999 : WIRELESS ACCESS SOLUTIONS PROJECT ENGINEER - LUCENT TECHNOLOGIES
- Technical Sales Support / Project Engineer in the Wireless Access Solution team. I was involved in answers for several proposals/bids and projects as Radio Engineer and Network Planner.
Operational experience as TDMA / WLL Engineer for a 18 months assignment in South Africa.

FTTH
UMTS
EDGE
LTE
GSM
GPON

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Chef de Projet Transverse Réseaux Telecom

    Meudon 2010 - maintenant - Responsable du Pôle Projet du Département Transport & IP : animation d’une équipe de 8 CdP gérant des projets de Backbone Optique et IP, collecte Fixe et Mobile, Sécurité et Interconnexions.
    - Responsable du projet de migration du Backbone de Transport IP des flux mobiles 2G, 3G et VoLTE, et sécurisation du Backbone IP des flux fixes dans le cadre de la convergence des deux backbones.
    - Responsable du projet de migration vers ethernet du réseau de Transport dans le cadre du renouvellement du réseau GSM (15000 sites dont 4200 en 2012). Définition et validation de l’architecture IP et du dimensionnement des PTN pour migrer les sites GSM, HSPA et LTE en Ethernet.
    - Migration de la Data et la voix 3G ATM vers IP : animation de l’ingénierie et la validation de la migration des réseaux Mobiles et de Transport en Full Ethernet.

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Responsable Ingénierie Architecture IDF

    Meudon 2005 - 2010 - Management : Encadrement de 12 ingénieurs & techniciens et de prestataires.
    - Architecture et Dimensionnement BSS et UTRAN : optimisation les débits Voix et Data 3G.
    - Gestion des plaques BSC et RNC : optimisation des basculements de communications et échanges de signalisation, gestion des ressources fréquentielles, et limitation de la congestion cellulaire.

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Responsable Ingénierie Transmission IDF

    Meudon 2002 - 2005 - Management : Encadrement d’une équipe de 8 ingénieurs & techniciens et de prestataires.
    - Réalisation de l'Architecture du réseau de Transmission et ingénierie des liaisons hertziennes PDH.
    - Anticipation des trafics radio : Extension des liaisons hertziennes pour absorber l’augmentation de trafic lié à la bibandisation du réseau GSM, au déploiement de l'EDGE et à l’introduction de l’UMTS.

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Ingénieur Conception Réseau Transmission

    Meudon 2000 - 2002 - Conception des boucles Hertziennes FH SDH XPIC et FO STM-16, optimisation de liaisons FH SDH existantes afin de répondre aux évolutions de trafic et à la stratégie de sécurisation du réseau.
    - Réalisation de l’ingénierie de la Boucle Optique Métropolitaine de Nantes.

  • Alcatel Lucent - WIRELESS ACCESS SOLUTIONS PROJECT ENGINEER

    Paris 1997 - 2000 - Ingénieur projet avant-vente dans l’équipe commerciale "Wireless Access Solutions" : Réponses aux Appels d’Offres : expertise technique en support aux commerciaux sur la gamme WLL DECT, CDMA de LUCENT et les Faisceaux Hertziens de TRT.
    - Etudes Terrains , conception de l’architecture et ingénierie de réseaux de Téléphonie DECT et de liaisons Hertziennes vers les Centraux de TELKOM RSA (Expatriation 18 mois en AFRIQUE DU SUD).

  • AMBASSADE DE FRANCE - Coopérant Service National

    enghien les bains 1995 - 1996

  • SFR - Ingénieur Radio Mobile

    1995 - 1995

