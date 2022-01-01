Matthieu GREAUME

I have 19 years of experience as a telecommunication engineer and manager at Lucent and Bouygues, and I’m seeking new opportunities in the Telecom domain. My professional experiences include:

- Project Management Office leader for the IP Department. In charge of 8 Project Managers

- Project Management in major optimization and migration projects ( mobile radio Access, IP Backbone )

- Management skills as engineer/technician and subcontractor team

- Technical experience in GSM, UMTS, HSPA and LTE Mobile networks architecture, design and upgrade.

- Deployment and integration experience in Micro-Wave and Ethernet IP backbones.



2010-Today : TELECOM NETWORK PROJECT MANAGER - BOUYGUES TELECOM

- Currently leading the PMO team, I’m involved in IP & Optical backbone, backhaul and Aggregation, Security and interconnection with foreign operator projects.

- In a previous project as network project manager, I managed the Bouygues-Nokia-IBM team in charge of IP Backbone migration, we successfully reached the goals to offer larger bandwidth for VoLTE services.

- I previously led a team that designed major Transmission and Architecture evolutions for mobile networks to prepare the integration of the LTE services. I launched the Iub/Ip migration and Abis/Ethernet deployment. Challenges ahead were to decrease the ratio of legacy TDM links to increase bandwidth for Ethernet. I also managed financial reports for the Transport Department (3YP, financial updates).



2002-2010 : MOBILE & MICRO-WAVE ENGINEERING MANAGER - BOUYGUES TELECOM

- Manager of a team of engineers and technicians involved in mobile architecture design and dimensioning, including Micro-Wave Transmission network design and capacity planning.



2000-2002 : STM-16 OPTICAL FIBER AND SDH MICRO-WAVE ENGINEER - BOUYGUES TELECOM

- SDH Micro-Wave / STM-16 Optical Fiber networks architect and engineer for access network loops. I was in charge of capacity planning and launched SDH MW upgrade on network rings. I designed the first STM-16 Optical Fiber Ring in Nantes to collect Call Center traffic.



1997-1999 : WIRELESS ACCESS SOLUTIONS PROJECT ENGINEER - LUCENT TECHNOLOGIES

- Technical Sales Support / Project Engineer in the Wireless Access Solution team. I was involved in answers for several proposals/bids and projects as Radio Engineer and Network Planner.

Operational experience as TDMA / WLL Engineer for a 18 months assignment in South Africa.



Mes compétences :

FTTH

UMTS

EDGE

LTE

GSM

GPON