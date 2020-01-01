Menu

Maud MAGNIEN

  • Directrice de centres commerciaux
  • Carmila
  • Directrice de centres commerciaux

DOMERAT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Carmila - Directrice de centres commerciaux

    Marketing | 2020 - maintenant

  • Carrefour market - Directrice

    2018 - 2019

  • Carrefour market - Manager magasin

    Autre | 2005 - 2018

  • Leader Price - Chef de rayon

    Bourg-lès-Valence (26500) 2003 - 2005

Formations

Réseau