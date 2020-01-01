Retail
Maud MAGNIEN
Directrice de centres commerciaux
Carmila
DOMERAT
Carmila
- Directrice de centres commerciaux
Marketing |
2020 - maintenant
Carrefour market
- Directrice
2018 - 2019
Carrefour market
- Manager magasin
Autre |
2005 - 2018
Leader Price
- Chef de rayon
Bourg-lès-Valence (26500)
2003 - 2005
Lycée Le Valentin
Bourg Les Valence
2000 - 2002
Bts
Lycée Saint Dominique
Le Puy En Velay
1998 - 2000
Bta
Patrice COQUET