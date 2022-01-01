Menu

Maxime BOSSARD

GRENOBLE

Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à GrenobleLe résultat du brevet à Grenoble Le résultat du BTS à Grenoble

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Nanotechnologies
Métrologie
Adhérence
Matériaux
Caractérisation des matériaux
Procédés

Entreprises

  • Laboratoire de Micro et Nanofabrication - Varennes (Canada) - PhD Student

    2011 - 2016 PhD studies (after a graduation internship from April to September 2010) in international collaboration with LTM-CNRS France.

    Objectives: Investigate the use of various materials considered for nano-imprint.

    > Develop materials with mechanical, optical and surface properties compatible with nano-imprint requirements
    > Study the replication properties of molds made out of the developed materials
    > Understand the surface physico-chemical phenomena responsible for resist sticking to the molds which limits their lifetime

    Websites:
    > http://lmn.emt.inrs.ca/EN/LMN.htm
    > http://www.ltm-cnrs.fr/

    1 Submitted article
    1 Oral presentation
    4 Poster presentations

  • Laboratoire des Technologies de la Microélectronique - Grenoble (France) - PhD Student

    2011 - 2016 See above.

  • ECN: Centre de Recherche des Pays-Bas sur les Énergies - Petten (Pays-Bas) - Intern

    2009 - 2009 5-month Research Internship in the R&D Photovoltaic Module Technology group.

    Objective: Develop the application process of an isolating coating and gain an understanding of the impact of the application process on the reliability of new generation silicon-based solar modules.

    > Establish protocols to deposit and cure the layer
    > Conduct accelerated ageing tests and study their impact on the coating properties (adherence and UV protection)

    Website:
    > http://www.ecn.nl/home/

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :