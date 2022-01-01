Maxime BOSSARD

Mes compétences :
Nanotechnologies
Métrologie
Adhérence
Matériaux
Caractérisation des matériaux
Procédés
Laboratoire de Micro et Nanofabrication - Varennes (Canada)
- PhD Student
2011 - 2016PhD studies (after a graduation internship from April to September 2010) in international collaboration with LTM-CNRS France.
Objectives: Investigate the use of various materials considered for nano-imprint.
> Develop materials with mechanical, optical and surface properties compatible with nano-imprint requirements
> Study the replication properties of molds made out of the developed materials
> Understand the surface physico-chemical phenomena responsible for resist sticking to the molds which limits their lifetime