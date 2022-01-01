Retail
Maxime HOEFFEL
Maxime HOEFFEL
ESSEGNEY
En résumé
Mes compétences :
JAVA
ZendFramework
Symfony2
PHP5
Nosql
MySQL
CouchDb
Joomla 2.5
Entreprises
Kwaoo.com
- Ingénieur d'études et développement
2010 - maintenant
I-Digitale
- Développeur
2006 - 2006
Formations
UFR Mathématiques Et Informatique
Nancy
2007 - 2009
Master MIAGE - option SID
Systèmes d'Informations Distribués
UFR Mathématiques Et Informatique
Nancy
2006 - 2007
Licence MIAGE
IUT Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy)
Nancy
2005 - 2006
Licence Professionnelle ASRALL
Administration de Systèmes et Réseaux à base de Logiciels Libres
IUT Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy)
Nancy
2003 - 2005
DUT
Réseau
Arnaud ANTOINE
Arnaud KNOBLOCH
Arnaud LUQUIN
Christian HENRICH
Grégory LE FLOCH
Jérémie PELTIER
Rémi DUCHÊNE
Xavier BILLEROT
