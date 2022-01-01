Menu

Maxime HOEFFEL

ESSEGNEY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
JAVA
ZendFramework
Symfony2
PHP5
Nosql
MySQL
CouchDb
Joomla 2.5

Entreprises

  • Kwaoo.com - Ingénieur d'études et développement

    2010 - maintenant

  • I-Digitale - Développeur

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • UFR Mathématiques Et Informatique

    Nancy 2007 - 2009 Master MIAGE - option SID

    Systèmes d'Informations Distribués

  • UFR Mathématiques Et Informatique

    Nancy 2006 - 2007 Licence MIAGE

  • IUT Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy)

    Nancy 2005 - 2006 Licence Professionnelle ASRALL

    Administration de Systèmes et Réseaux à base de Logiciels Libres

  • IUT Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy)

    Nancy 2003 - 2005 DUT

Réseau

