Menu

Maxime MAIRE

CHAMBÉRY

En résumé

I'm an open-minded, energetic, sportsman and creative person. I take the tasks I have to perform to heart. I'm patient and supportive towards other people, that's why i have facilities to work in groups. I've, as well, an ability to remain in good humor and unflappable under pressure. I love to travel and go to work abroad motivates me. I am interested about the business world since long time and this is why i've decided to join the Chambery graduate business school.

Mes compétences :
Bmx
Business
Communication
Créatif
Créativité
Marketing
Motocross
Photographie
Skateboard
Ski
snowboard
Sport
Sports
Tennis
Video
Voile
VTT
Wakeboard

Entreprises

  • Mountain Area Development - Assistant Chef de Projet

    2015 - 2015 Développement commercial / Marketing, Prospection, Communication, Organisation et animation d'événements. Apprentissage dessin 3d & suite Adobe.

  • Like That Agency - Assistant organisation événementiel

    2014 - 2014 Organisation du High Five Festival :
    Recherche et gestion de prestataires (respect des contraintes techniques, budgets et délais impartis) Participation à la relation avec les partenaires / sponsors
    Participation aux relations presse et à la communication papier/web/réseaux sociaux
    Briefs graphisme et gestion de projets graphiques
    Participation aux projets de l'agence : brainstormings, consulting, etc.
    Intégration des équipes terrain

  • Arc 1950 Resort club - Animateur

    2011 - 2012 En charge des animations du village d'Arc 1950 avec 2 autres personnes.

  • Sport 2000 Arc 1950 - Vendeur/conseiller/skiman

    2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :