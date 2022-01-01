Maxime MAIRE

I'm an open-minded, energetic, sportsman and creative person. I take the tasks I have to perform to heart. I'm patient and supportive towards other people, that's why i have facilities to work in groups. I've, as well, an ability to remain in good humor and unflappable under pressure. I love to travel and go to work abroad motivates me. I am interested about the business world since long time and this is why i've decided to join the Chambery graduate business school.
Mes compétences :
Bmx
Business
Communication
Créatif
Créativité
Marketing
Motocross
Photographie
Skateboard
Ski
snowboard
Sport
Sports
Tennis
Video
Voile
VTT
Wakeboard