Mazigh YOUSFI

ALGER

En résumé

I am an industrial engineer with a background in Sales, Supply Chain and Contract managements. Throughout my career, I have worked in global companies, leaders in their markets, across different industries and functions, developing a high adaptability to very diverse working environments and always showing a strong sense of ownership and focus on results. I have been lucky to be part of very diverse, enriching working teams, and I have found that my individual performance is greatly enhanced when working in such conditions.
My objective is to work in an innovative and futuristic-oriented environment, that offers the opportunity to use and improve my skills, in non-routine work with challenges and career opportunities.

Entreprises

  • Tenaris - Sales Representative

    2012 - maintenant Commercializing OCTG and Line Pipe products for major Oil & Gas companies, Contract values up to 89 million USD.
    - Implemented the company marketing and sales strategy identified by the BU to ensure revenue growth and profitability.
    - Managing relationship with Sonatrach Upstream (DAT, Drilling, Production), and with Sonatrach association together with the different JVs and developed relationships at different levels (Technical, Procurement and Management) to gain customer intimacy and identify early customer requirements.
    - Agreed and closed sales contracts by negotiating terms and conditions.
    - Increased HQ visibility on the region and better understanding of customer’s philosophy and procedures.
    - Supported marketing department by providing market intelligence and insight.

  • Tenaris - Supply Chain Analyst

    2011 - 2012 Shipments scheduling from Tenaris Siderca (Argentina) to Canada and North Africa, with a volume representing more than 25% of the total dispatches.
    - Participated in the mill production scheduling and followed up the production plan for Canada and North Africa material.
    - Ensured critical orders’ compliance, detecting conflicts between orders in the different processes and scheduled solutions.
    - Provided input to chartering department concerning the forecasted produced material in order to plan and arrange the (Air/ Maritime/ inland) transportation.
    - Followed up on dispatch activation, coordinating the required actions to guarantee orders fulfillment, checking that products dispatch is handled in a timely manner.

  • Tenaris -  Order Execution Analyst - Algeria/ Libya/ Tunisia/ Morocco

    2010 - 2012 Contracts management for North Africa market, contracts for amounts of between
    2 million USD up to 100 million USD.
    - Reviewed the contract and ensured that all requirements and clauses have been reflected correctly in our systems.
    - Managed orders manufacturing at different mills (i.e.: Argentina, Mexico, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Romania) to make sure orders are produced within the established timeframe and in compliance with the agreed commitments.
    - Intervened and resolved business conflicts between the company and the clients in order to minimize financial loss.
    - Evaluated opportunities to improve the performance of the contract: generated and negotiated corresponding amendments.

  • Atlas Copco - Sales Engineer

    Saint-Ouen l'Aumone 2009 - 2009 Selling compressed air industrial solutions (Stationary air compressors, Filters, Driers, Tanks…etc.) Products ranged from 500 Th DZD to 10 million DZD.
    - Processed public tenders and restricted consultations in order to prepare technical and commercial offers.
    - Prospected for new clients and enhanced customer portfolio within the region.
    - Provided technical sales assistance and products presentations.
    - Agreed and closed sales contracts by negotiating terms and conditions.
    - Maintained the relationships with existing clients thru technical and commercial visits.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Polytechnique D'Alger ENP (Alger)

    Alger 2001 - 2007

Réseau

