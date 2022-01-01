Mazigh YOUSFI

I am an industrial engineer with a background in Sales, Supply Chain and Contract managements. Throughout my career, I have worked in global companies, leaders in their markets, across different industries and functions, developing a high adaptability to very diverse working environments and always showing a strong sense of ownership and focus on results. I have been lucky to be part of very diverse, enriching working teams, and I have found that my individual performance is greatly enhanced when working in such conditions.

My objective is to work in an innovative and futuristic-oriented environment, that offers the opportunity to use and improve my skills, in non-routine work with challenges and career opportunities.