Hicham OUITIS

PARIS

En résumé

- Assistance à Maîtrise d'Ouvrage
- PMO
- Conduite de Projets

Entreprises

  • GENERALI Assurance&Conseils - PMO - AMOA

    2008 - 2008 Project Management Consulting, including Risk & Costs Management

    - Program/project management
    - Change management
    - RFP/RFQ management
    - Stakeholders coordination : marketing, technical teams (Web, IT, Platforms, Network), customer service, legal dep, purchase dep and suppliers.
    - Risk analysis

  • ALTRAN Consulting Information Systems - Financial Services - Consultant

    2008 - maintenant Project Management Consulting - Financial Services

    For clients :
    - Opportunity studies
    - Roadmap definition
    - Program/project management
    - Change management
    - RFP/RFQ management
    - Stakeholders coordination : marketing, technical teams (Web, IT, Platforms, Network), customer service, legal dep, purchase dep and suppliers.
    - Risk analysis
    - KPI followup
    - Process reference
    - In charge of planning, quality, costs forecast/spending and budget.

    Sales activity :
    - Client development
    - Answering RFPs

    CAPM - PMI Certified (Juillet 2010) :
    Project Integration Management
    Project Scope Management
    Project Time Management
    Project Cost Management
    Project Quality Management
    Project Human Resource Management
    Project Communications Management
    Project Risk Management
    Project Procurement Management.

  • SONATRACH - Assistant Directeur Etudes& Technologies

    2006 - 2007

  • Groupe CEVITAL - Assistant Directeur Général

    2004 - 2004 Stagiaire

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Electricité

    Gif Sur Yvette 2007 - 2008 Management de Projets

    Mastère Spécialisé : Management de Projets et Ingénierie Systèmes - Diplôme obtenu avec succès

  • Ecole Nationale Polytechnique D'Alger (Alger)

    Alger 2002 - 2007 Energies

    Diplôme d'Ingénieur d'Etat obtenu avec succès

