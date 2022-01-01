Retail
Hicham OUITIS
Hicham OUITIS
PARIS
En résumé
- Assistance à Maîtrise d'Ouvrage
- PMO
- Conduite de Projets
GENERALI Assurance&Conseils
- PMO - AMOA
2008 - 2008
Project Management Consulting, including Risk & Costs Management
- Program/project management
- Change management
- RFP/RFQ management
- Stakeholders coordination : marketing, technical teams (Web, IT, Platforms, Network), customer service, legal dep, purchase dep and suppliers.
- Risk analysis
- Consultant
2008 - maintenant
Project Management Consulting - Financial Services
For clients :
- Opportunity studies
- Roadmap definition
- Program/project management
- Change management
- RFP/RFQ management
- Stakeholders coordination : marketing, technical teams (Web, IT, Platforms, Network), customer service, legal dep, purchase dep and suppliers.
- Risk analysis
- KPI followup
- Process reference
- In charge of planning, quality, costs forecast/spending and budget.
Sales activity :
- Client development
- Answering RFPs
CAPM - PMI Certified (Juillet 2010) :
Project Integration Management
Project Scope Management
Project Time Management
Project Cost Management
Project Quality Management
Project Human Resource Management
Project Communications Management
Project Risk Management
Project Procurement Management.
- Assistant Directeur Etudes& Technologies
2006 - 2007
- Assistant Directeur Général
2004 - 2004
Stagiaire
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Electricité
Gif Sur Yvette
2007 - 2008
Management de Projets
Mastère Spécialisé : Management de Projets et Ingénierie Systèmes - Diplôme obtenu avec succès
Ecole Nationale Polytechnique D'Alger (Alger)
Alger
2002 - 2007
Energies
Diplôme d'Ingénieur d'Etat obtenu avec succès
Aniss SASSI
Christian RENOUF
Fred CORDIER
Kenza MEDDAHI
Mazigh YOUSFI
Sanaa IGASS
Stephane JIGOUREL
Yamina AMZAL
Yazid DEBAB