Mb TOUFIK

GHARDAIA

En résumé

Sir,
My graduate degree in Industrial Engineering. Electrical Engineering Department
and electronics. Specialty engineering systems.
My professional license 03 which took place in the electronic service on the
following theme "modeling a buck / buck converter DC / DC," I studied a
linearization method (SSA) (Stat.Space.Averaging), to derive the model
mathematics of a Buck DC-DC converter system, I devoted myself to the simulation
of this system on MATLAB software and I used a classical command to regulate the
Buck output voltage.
Then, my professional internship of the master that took place at the IT department and
electronic headquarters of the group of Algeria Water "A.D.E" allowed me to apprehend
concretely the organization and methods of computer management, all that to achieve
my theme on "Study and Improvement of the Network of Distribution and Storage of Water
Drinking,
This project aims to develop and modify the strategy for the installation of
water supply and develop storage areas "castle" drinking water through
the electronic control system and automatic water storage towers.
I developed an initial model to regulate the installation of water channels between
neighborhoods in order to optimize the cost of installation. To do this, I proposed the implementation
the "traveling salesman" method. By taking measurements between the tower of
storage and neighborhoods among them, and then inserted them into the LINGO program.
In addition, I proposed a Grafcet that allows to control the towers of water storage
And also, I integrated the electronic and technological contribution to improve the
safety and quality of distribution.
Available immediately, I will be able through a job to acquire a more
in the field of electronics, maintenance management and quality and
project, and in the field of PLC programmable logic controllers.
Hoping to have convinced you of my sincerity, and waiting to meet you
In the near future, please accept, Sir, the expression of my distinguished greetings

Mes compétences :
C++
CATIA
CCNA
Java
MATLAB SOFTWARE
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Project
Solidworks

Entreprises

  • Plastub, Ghardaia - Organizator Maintenance.

    2018 - 2018 my job is to control the higher technicians of production and maintenance, to realize the purchase vouchers, to fill the daily sheets of maintenance, to make the renions and proposed the optimal solutions for the factory.

  • PLASTUB - Oraganizator Maintenance

    2018 - 2018 maintenance organizer
    . Link between technical office and maintenance technicians
    . Provide hardware repair technicians for maintenance by CHECK LIST

  • ALGERIA TELECOM - Intership

    2015 - 2015 internship in ALGERIA TELECOM

  • SONERAS Company - Intership

    2014 - 2014 internship in SONERAS Ghardaïa

Formations

  • Université Abou-Bakr BELKAID (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2012 - 2017 Ingénierie des systèmes BAC+5

    Mes projections professionnelles :


     A):possibilité professionnelle offerte 1: -Responsable d'études et de conception, responsable de qualité, directeur de maintenance, chef de projet, responsable d'organisation, responsable de la sécurité de SI, opérateur de système.

     B):possibilité professionnelle offerte 2: -Recherche et développement en technique industrielles et maintenance.

  • Université Abou-Bakr BELKAID (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2012 - 2017 Master ( Bac+5) Génie industriel et production

    My professional projections:


    A): Professional Opportunity Available 1: -Responsible for studies and design, quality manager, maintenance manager, project manager, organization manager, IS security officer, system operator.

    B): professional opportunity offered 2: -Research and development in industrial technology and Maintenance.

