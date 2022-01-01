Sir,

My graduate degree in Industrial Engineering. Electrical Engineering Department

and electronics. Specialty engineering systems.

My professional license 03 which took place in the electronic service on the

following theme "modeling a buck / buck converter DC / DC," I studied a

linearization method (SSA) (Stat.Space.Averaging), to derive the model

mathematics of a Buck DC-DC converter system, I devoted myself to the simulation

of this system on MATLAB software and I used a classical command to regulate the

Buck output voltage.

Then, my professional internship of the master that took place at the IT department and

electronic headquarters of the group of Algeria Water "A.D.E" allowed me to apprehend

concretely the organization and methods of computer management, all that to achieve

my theme on "Study and Improvement of the Network of Distribution and Storage of Water

Drinking,

This project aims to develop and modify the strategy for the installation of

water supply and develop storage areas "castle" drinking water through

the electronic control system and automatic water storage towers.

I developed an initial model to regulate the installation of water channels between

neighborhoods in order to optimize the cost of installation. To do this, I proposed the implementation

the "traveling salesman" method. By taking measurements between the tower of

storage and neighborhoods among them, and then inserted them into the LINGO program.

In addition, I proposed a Grafcet that allows to control the towers of water storage

And also, I integrated the electronic and technological contribution to improve the

safety and quality of distribution.

Available immediately, I will be able through a job to acquire a more

in the field of electronics, maintenance management and quality and

project, and in the field of PLC programmable logic controllers.

Hoping to have convinced you of my sincerity, and waiting to meet you

In the near future, please accept, Sir, the expression of my distinguished greetings



Mes compétences :

C++

CATIA

CCNA

Java

MATLAB SOFTWARE

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Project

Solidworks