Sir,
My graduate degree in Industrial Engineering. Electrical Engineering Department
and electronics. Specialty engineering systems.
My professional license 03 which took place in the electronic service on the
following theme "modeling a buck / buck converter DC / DC," I studied a
linearization method (SSA) (Stat.Space.Averaging), to derive the model
mathematics of a Buck DC-DC converter system, I devoted myself to the simulation
of this system on MATLAB software and I used a classical command to regulate the
Buck output voltage.
Then, my professional internship of the master that took place at the IT department and
electronic headquarters of the group of Algeria Water "A.D.E" allowed me to apprehend
concretely the organization and methods of computer management, all that to achieve
my theme on "Study and Improvement of the Network of Distribution and Storage of Water
Drinking,
This project aims to develop and modify the strategy for the installation of
water supply and develop storage areas "castle" drinking water through
the electronic control system and automatic water storage towers.
I developed an initial model to regulate the installation of water channels between
neighborhoods in order to optimize the cost of installation. To do this, I proposed the implementation
the "traveling salesman" method. By taking measurements between the tower of
storage and neighborhoods among them, and then inserted them into the LINGO program.
In addition, I proposed a Grafcet that allows to control the towers of water storage
And also, I integrated the electronic and technological contribution to improve the
safety and quality of distribution.
Available immediately, I will be able through a job to acquire a more
in the field of electronics, maintenance management and quality and
project, and in the field of PLC programmable logic controllers.
Hoping to have convinced you of my sincerity, and waiting to meet you
In the near future, please accept, Sir, the expression of my distinguished greetings
