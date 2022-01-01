Mbarka DAKOUANE

Ingenieure docteur en biologie à l'université de Versailles st quentin



Travaux de recherches sur l’influence de l’âge sur la spermatogenèse ►Dakouane M, Bicchieray L, Bergere M, Albert M, Vialard F, Selva J. A histomorphometric and cytogenetic study of testis from men 29-102 years old. Fertil Steril. 2005 Apr;83(4):923-8.

►Dakouane M, Albert M, Bergère M, Sabbagh C, Brayotel F, Vialard F, Lombroso R,Bicchieray L, Selva J. Influence du vieillissement sur la spermatogenèse : Évaluation histologique, risque chromosomique et apoptose des spermatozoïdes. Gynecol Obstet Fertil. 2005 Sep;33 9 :659-64

►Dakouane M, Bicchieray L , Bergere M, Albert M, Vialard F, Ledee N, Cussenot O, Selva J . Influence du vieillissement sur la spermatogenèse : étude histologique et cytogénétique moléculaire chez 46 sujets agés de 29 à 102 ans. Andrologie 2004, 14 :197-20.

►Bicchieray L, Ben Ftima I, Albert M, Bergere M, Cussenot O, Parseghian N, Dakouane M, Selva J. Analyse morphométrique semi-quantitative de l'histologie testiculaire au cours du vieillissement = Semiquantitative morphometric study of testicular aging. Andrologie 2003, 13 (3) : 288-297.

►Dakouane-Giudicelli M, Serazin V, Lescelliour C, Albert M, Selva J, et Giudicelli Y. Increased achondroplasia mutation frequency with advanced age and evidence for G1138A mosaicism in human testis biopsies. Fertil Steril. 2008 89(6):1651-6. Epub 2007 Aug 13.

►Dakouane-Giudicelli M, Bergère M, Albert M, Serazin V, Lesceliour C, Vialard F, Ledee N, Giudicelli Y, J Selva. Paternité tardive : Aspects spermato

génétiques Gynecol Obstet Fertil. 2006 34 (9) : 855-9.

►Dakouane M, Legrand B , Bergere M, Giudicelli Y, Cussenot O, Selva J. Association between androgen receptor gene CAG trinucleotide repeat length and testicular histology in older men Fertil. Steril. 2005, 86 (4): 873- 877.



Etude de l'expression et du rôle des netrines dans le placenta



► Dakouane-Giudicelli M, Duboucher C, Fortemps J, Missey-Kolb H, Brulé D, Giudicelli Y, de Mazancourt P. Characterization and expression of netrin-1 and

its receptors UNC5B and DCC in human placenta. J Histochem Cytochem. 2010, 58(1):73-82.

►Dakouane-Giudicelli M, Alfaidy N, Bayle P, Tassin de Nonneville A, Studer V, Rozenberg P and de Mazancourt P. Hypoxia-Inducible-Factor 1 (HIF-1) controls the expression of the UNC5B receptor, but not of Netrin-1, in the human placenta during the first trimester of pregnancy. Int. J. Dev. Biol. 2011, 55(10-11-12): 981-987

► Dakouane-Giudicelli M, Duboucher C, Fortemps J, Brulé A, Salama S, Rozenberg P, de Mazancourt P. Identification and localization of netrin-4 and neogenin in human first trimester and term placenta. “Placenta” accepted Mai 2012



Mes compétences :

Conception

Rédaction