Mbengue BABACAR

Compans

Entreprises

  • Guardian Industries - Continuous Improvement Engineer

    Compans 2014 - 2014 Laminating Line
    -Perform a complete diagnosis of the current situation ;
    * Understanding and rationalization of tasks and Roles of each operator ;
    * Methods and production practices ;
    - The inventory of available tools (cleaning tools / tools production) ;
    - Make an optimization proposal for distribution of operational tasks ;
    - Manage the deployment ;
    -Training Production teams (4 teams of six operators and one supervisor per team)

    Objectives of this project were:
    - Reduce risk of accidents
    - Smooth workload of operators
    - Organize work space effectively
    - Improve visual management
    - Improve working conditions

  • Trevest - Apprentice Method Engineer

    2012 - 2015 Work for technical department with method engineers ;
    - Participate in T9 project, the code name for the new 308 Peugeot
    * Failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA)
    *Run test
    *Single Minute Exchange of Die (SMED)
    *Work Combination Table
    *PDCA, Deming Cycle
    *Drafting of procedure

Formations

  • College Of Industrial Engineering

    Auxerre 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur Génie Industriel

    : ITII (Institutes of Technical Engineering Industry) in
    -Specialized in Method & Industrialization

