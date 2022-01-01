Mbengue BABACAR

Compans2014 - 2014Laminating Line
-Perform a complete diagnosis of the current situation ;
* Understanding and rationalization of tasks and Roles of each operator ;
* Methods and production practices ;
- The inventory of available tools (cleaning tools / tools production) ;
- Make an optimization proposal for distribution of operational tasks ;
- Manage the deployment ;
-Training Production teams (4 teams of six operators and one supervisor per team)
Objectives of this project were:
- Reduce risk of accidents
- Smooth workload of operators
- Organize work space effectively
- Improve visual management
- Improve working conditions
Trevest
- Apprentice Method Engineer
2012 - 2015Work for technical department with method engineers ;
- Participate in T9 project, the code name for the new 308 Peugeot
* Failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA)
*Run test
*Single Minute Exchange of Die (SMED)
*Work Combination Table
*PDCA, Deming Cycle
*Drafting of procedure