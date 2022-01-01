Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mbolatiana RALISINJATOVO
Ajouter
Mbolatiana RALISINJATOVO
MADAGASCAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OUTSOURCIA MADAGASCAR
- Référent - Opérateur on line niveau S
2015 - maintenant
sopromer
- Vendeuse
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Annie Hasina RANDRIANIAINA
Dafy Narijohn HONORAT
Irmgard Hella TRÖNDLE
Ivan KECH
Jean Paul RETSIBIBY
Ludovic GAVIGNET
Prospérin M. TSIALONINA
Ritchie DJISTERA
Vonjy RAKOTOMAVO