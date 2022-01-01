Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Md Lmn ISHAGH
Ajouter
Md Lmn ISHAGH
NOUAKCHOTT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Université De Science Technique Et De Médecine (Nouakchott)
Nouakchott
2013 - maintenant
licence en Géologie Miniére
Réseau
Adeline BIOTTEAU
⍟ Estelle GALLAIS
Gwenaëlle DELYOT
Karima AMRANI
Manon LEMERCIER
Marine PERON
Mélanie MARTIN
Valérie CHAILLET