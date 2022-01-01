Menu

Mealy KHUN

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Télécoms

Entreprises

  • Orange Business Services - Ingénieur technico-commercial

    2005 - maintenant in charge of RFQ/RFI/RFP answers, technical proposition writings, external and internal technical consultancy, for major international industry accounts

  • EQUANT - Project Manager

    2002 - 2005 in charge of international customer network deployment

  • SITA - Business Support Executive

    Paris La Défense 2001 - 2002 in charge of technical consultancy and support to the service implementation & project management teams, escalation management, technical training & courses

  • SITA - Customer Project Manager

    Paris La Défense 1998 - 2001 in charge of Sita Virtual Private Network implementations for international customers, including resolution of technical and design issues that occur during the implementation period, management of project progress and assistance for resolving escalations

Formations

  • ENAC

    Toulouse 1995 - 1998 engineering degree

