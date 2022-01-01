Mealy KHUN

Orange Business Services
- Ingénieur technico-commercial
2005 - maintenantin charge of RFQ/RFI/RFP answers, technical proposition writings, external and internal technical consultancy, for major international industry accounts
EQUANT
- Project Manager
2002 - 2005in charge of international customer network deployment
SITA
- Business Support Executive
Paris La Défense2001 - 2002in charge of technical consultancy and support to the service implementation & project management teams, escalation management, technical training & courses
SITA
- Customer Project Manager
Paris La Défense1998 - 2001in charge of Sita Virtual Private Network implementations for international customers, including resolution of technical and design issues that occur during the implementation period, management of project progress and assistance for resolving escalations