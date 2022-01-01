Menu

Mebarek LAIREDJ

Roubaix

Pascal
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Linux
C++

  • Mobilis telecom - Maintenance Engineer

    Roubaix 2010 - maintenant * (1) Identify, analyze and diagnose network alarms of Mobilis ;
    * (1) Modernization of the equipment mobilized, BTS (coverage antenna) with new SDR (BTS Version 3) large capacity and quality performance significantly at Willaya Tindouf. ;
    * (1) Install 3G equipment at Willaya Tindouf

    Publication, Communication and Memory
    * Memory "Modeling of an induction motor linear adaptive Backstepping method"
    languages ​​spoken
    * Arab : maternal language. ;
    * Frensh: fairly well (written) well (spoken). ;
    * English: well (written) well (spoken). ;

  • Mobilis - Ingénieur de maintenance

    Roubaix 2010 - maintenant

  • Algerian waters - Head of technical office servicing

    2008 - 2009 * 1. Technical Framework and Head of technical office servicing electrical equipment in the Algerian waters

  • Man clothing store - Manager

    2001 - 2007 6 years manager of a man clothing store 2001-2007.

  • Université De Béchar (Béchar)

    Béchar 2001 - 2007 Electrical Engineer

    Electrical Engineer State option "electrical networks"

