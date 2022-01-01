Mebarek LAIREDJ

Mes compétences :
Pascal
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2000
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft DOS
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Linux
C++
Entreprises
Mobilis telecom
- Maintenance Engineer
Roubaix2010 - maintenant* (1) Identify, analyze and diagnose network alarms of Mobilis ;
* (1) Modernization of the equipment mobilized, BTS (coverage antenna) with new SDR (BTS Version 3) large capacity and quality performance significantly at Willaya Tindouf. ;
* (1) Install 3G equipment at Willaya Tindouf
Publication, Communication and Memory
* Memory "Modeling of an induction motor linear adaptive Backstepping method"
languages spoken
* Arab : maternal language. ;
* Frensh: fairly well (written) well (spoken). ;
* English: well (written) well (spoken). ;
Algerian waters
- Head of technical office servicing
2008 - 2009* 1. Technical Framework and Head of technical office servicing electrical equipment in the Algerian waters
Man clothing store
- Manager
2001 - 20076 years manager of a man clothing store 2001-2007.
Formations
Université De Béchar (Béchar)
Béchar2001 - 2007Electrical Engineer
Electrical Engineer State option "electrical networks"