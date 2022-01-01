Menu

Med Ali GRATI

sfax

En résumé

QC Welding Expert / Mechanical Engineering Technician / Seeking for new opportunities

Mes compétences :
Catia v5
Excel
Outlook express
Manager Quality

Entreprises

  • Socomenin.sa - Test-Pack Coordinator

    sfax 2017 - maintenant - Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
    - Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client

  • Bouchamaoui Industries - Piping Inspector

    Tunis Aeroport 2017 - maintenant Project: Nawara Pipeline
    Owner: OMV / ETAP
    Client: Bouchamaouis Industries / Max Streicher
    Position: Piping Inspector / Entry Data Clerck

    Project details
    Nature of work and Responsibilities

    - Welding Inspection
    - Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
    - Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client.
    - Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
    - Preparation of Asbuilt drawings

  • CHAUDRA - Welding Inspector / Entry Data Clerck

    2016 - 2017 Project: Algerian Qatari Steel- Bellara- Algeria
    Owner: Danielli / Chaudra
    Position: Welding Inspector / Entry Data Clerck

    Project details
    Nature of work and Responsibilities
    - Welding Inspection
    - Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
    - Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client.
    - Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
    - Entry Data Clerk

  • ECM PLUS - QC Supervisor

    2015 - 2016 Project: Trunkline and Waha Reception Facilities
    Owner: OMV / ECMPlus
    Position: Welding Inspector / Mechanical Inspection

    Project details
    Nature of work and Responsibilities
    - Welding Inspection

  • SEREPT - QA/QC Inspector

    Hammam Lif 2013 - 2014 Project: Ashtart Revamping Project
    Owner: SEREPT (Tunisia)

    Position QA/QC Inspector

    Project details Nature of work and Responsibilities
    - Compilation of quality record book

  • Global Industrial Services - QC Inspector

    2013 - 2013 Project: Bir Mchergua-Zaghwen: Gas Turbin (with capacity of 120 megawatts)
    Owner: STEG (Tunisia)- General Electric Europe (France)
    Client: Pireco / Global Industrial Services (GIS)

    Position: QC Inspector

    Project details Nature of work and Responsibilities

    - Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
    - Welding Inspector

  • Pireco - Quality Controller

    Les Berges du Lac 2008 - 2012 * Project: Menzel Ledjment East Refinery- ALGERIA
    Owner SONATRACH (Algeria)-ENI GROUP (Italy)- FCP (Canada)
    Client: SAIPEM
    -Position: QC Inspector
    -Nature of work and Responsibilities: Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.

    * Project: Sulfuric Acid Unit
    Owner: M/s.TIFERT (Tunisian Indian Fertilizers)
    -Position: QC Inspector
    -Nature of work and Responsibilities:
    -Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
    -Welding Inspector
    -Good involvement in NDT inspection of VT & FT.

    *Project: AGI Project (BGT Hasdrubal Project AG Pipeline)
    Owner: M/s.British Gas Tunisia
    -Position: QC Inspector
    -Nature of work and Responsibilities:
    -Certified with performing authority (PTW) by BG Tunisia.
    -Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
    -Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client.
    -Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
    -Good involvement in NDT inspection of VT & FT.
    -Preparation release for painting


    *Project: Hasdrubal Terminal Project
    Owner: M/s.British Gas Tunisia
    - Client:M/s. Petrofac International Ltd
    - Position: QC Inspector
    - Nature of work and Responsibilities:
    -Familiar with Welder qualification testing and ID card verification.
    -Surveillance inspection of Welding, Visual Inspection on finished Welds and Dimensional Accuracy.
    -Inspection of welding parameters for duplex stainless steel.
    -“Ferrite Test Inspection for duplex stainless steel using ferritescope “FISCHER” model MP-30E.
    -Preparation release for painting.

  • Opty Service - Technicien en meuleuse optique

    2002 - 2008 - Technician in optical edging machines.
    - Installation, maintenance and reparation of optical edging machines of the Spanish company “INDO”

Formations

