Med Ali GRATI

Project details
Nature of work and Responsibilities
- Welding Inspection
- Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
- Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client.
- Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
- Preparation of Asbuilt drawings
CHAUDRA
- Welding Inspector / Entry Data Clerck
2016 - 2017Project: Algerian Qatari Steel- Bellara- Algeria
Owner: Danielli / Chaudra
Position: Welding Inspector / Entry Data Clerck
Project details
Nature of work and Responsibilities
- Welding Inspection
- Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
- Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client.
- Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
- Entry Data Clerk
Project details Nature of work and Responsibilities
- Compilation of quality record book
Global Industrial Services
- QC Inspector
2013 - 2013Project: Bir Mchergua-Zaghwen: Gas Turbin (with capacity of 120 megawatts)
Owner: STEG (Tunisia)- General Electric Europe (France)
Client: Pireco / Global Industrial Services (GIS)
Position: QC Inspector
Project details Nature of work and Responsibilities
- Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
- Welding Inspector
Pireco
- Quality Controller
Les Berges du Lac2008 - 2012* Project: Menzel Ledjment East Refinery- ALGERIA
Owner SONATRACH (Algeria)-ENI GROUP (Italy)- FCP (Canada)
Client: SAIPEM
-Position: QC Inspector
-Nature of work and Responsibilities: Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
* Project: Sulfuric Acid Unit
Owner: M/s.TIFERT (Tunisian Indian Fertilizers)
-Position: QC Inspector
-Nature of work and Responsibilities:
-Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
-Welding Inspector
-Good involvement in NDT inspection of VT & FT.
*Project: AGI Project (BGT Hasdrubal Project AG Pipeline)
Owner: M/s.British Gas Tunisia
-Position: QC Inspector
-Nature of work and Responsibilities:
-Certified with performing authority (PTW) by BG Tunisia.
-Hydro test Test pack walk down inspection and review of Test Pack documents.
-Piping Test pack coordination with main contractor and client.
-Piping prefabrication and installation inspection
-Good involvement in NDT inspection of VT & FT.
-Preparation release for painting
*Project: Hasdrubal Terminal Project
Owner: M/s.British Gas Tunisia
- Client:M/s. Petrofac International Ltd
- Position: QC Inspector
- Nature of work and Responsibilities:
-Familiar with Welder qualification testing and ID card verification.
-Surveillance inspection of Welding, Visual Inspection on finished Welds and Dimensional Accuracy.
-Inspection of welding parameters for duplex stainless steel.
-“Ferrite Test Inspection for duplex stainless steel using ferritescope “FISCHER” model MP-30E.
-Preparation release for painting.
Opty Service
- Technicien en meuleuse optique
2002 - 2008- Technician in optical edging machines.
- Installation, maintenance and reparation of optical edging machines of the Spanish company “INDO”