Med Ali HAJRI

Followed Courses

ADM100 - AS ABAP - Administration

SM100 -SAP Solution Manager Configuration for Operations

BC400 - ABAP Fondamental

BC401 - ABAP OO

BC430 - ABAP Dictionary

GW100 - SAP NetWeaver Gateway

Net310 - Webdynpro

BW310 - SAP BW - Enterprise Data Warehousing

BW330 - SAP BW Modeling & Implementation

BW360 - BW Operations and Performance

Certified LPIC1.



Experienced in:

- Design Business process integration

- Perform project management, assisted in designing and Planning Projects, Built analytical dashboards and reports to support on-going business decisions.

- Setup Service Desk including action profiles, subject profiles, category modification, and workflow / organizational model build out for workflow integration.

- Set up CHARM including technical configuration of all necessary SolMan and Remote System components.

- Managed Solution Manager 7.2 (AS ABAP and AS JAVA) and configured Early Watch Alert (EWA), System Monitoring Administration and solution Manager Optimizer, Performing E2E Root cause Analysis, E2E implementation for Java systems

- Perform System Landscape Management (SMSY) to monitor landscape components.

- Perform Maintenance Optimizer Setup/Operation; Project Administration including creation project and changing types within Solution Manager (Template, Implementation, Maintenance, and Upgrade), as well as the administration of them (templates, document types, standards, team member).

- Perform post Installation Setup of SAP Components: Initial System Backup, Configure SAPs Transport Management System, Request / Set-up SAP Developer Keys, Setup SAPROUTER connection to SAP, Install support packages, Client Copy, Install OSS notes, Configure SAP Note Assistant, SAP DBA configuration, Tuning / Modification of SAP and instance parameter files.

- Performed BI system support for performance tuning, and issues resolution, Used BI transactions for Performance tuning (RSA1, RSRT, ST03N, RSTT, RSPC) for administration

- Monitor ABAP dumps.



Mes compétences :

SAP administrator

ABAP Object

Bex Reporting

ABAP

SAP BW