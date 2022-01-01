Med Aymen GUIZA

Mes compétences :
Brand Development
Brand management
Marketing stratégique
Entreprises
Slama Group Tunisia
- Senior Brand Manager
2008 - maintenantSlama group (Market leader in the oils and fats industries)
Nejma : Vegetable Oil : 2008 - now
Royal: Soap : 2008 - now
Barka Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 2008 - 2009
AL Naseem- Nestlé: Ice Cream: 2008 - 2010
I had opportunity to launch new products, activate new brands, relooking and switching brands, manage 360 degree multichanel marketing campaigns, working with international consulting, reserch and communication firms.
I have held since 2008 Brand management of Nejma at local and international level (MENA Zone, Africa). I am in charge of managing the strategy and marketing operations of Nejma ( market Leader) in collaboration with a team of trade marketer, junior brand managers and graphic designers.
Marketing Manage
Solahart tunisia
- Responsable Marketing
2007 - 2008Thermic Solar energy
Photovoltaic energy
Wind energy
A unique experience in an innovative high-tech field, which allowed me to combine management of project techniques and direct marketing methods in this activity, which has its specific and proper marketing techniques.
What is interesting is to sell an expensive and luxurious product to save energy and here was the challenge. Through the different fairs and meeting we are committed to introducing a new mode of energy consumption in Tunisia: the green and sustainable energy.