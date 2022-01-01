Menu

Med Aymen GUIZA

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Brand Development
Brand management
Marketing stratégique

Entreprises

  • Slama Group Tunisia - Senior Brand Manager

    2008 - maintenant Slama group (Market leader in the oils and fats industries)
    Nejma : Vegetable Oil : 2008 - now
    Royal: Soap : 2008 - now
    Barka Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 2008 - 2009
    AL Naseem- Nestlé: Ice Cream: 2008 - 2010


    I had opportunity to launch new products, activate new brands, relooking and switching brands, manage 360 degree multichanel marketing campaigns, working with international consulting, reserch and communication firms.
    I have held since 2008 Brand management of Nejma at local and international level (MENA Zone, Africa). I am in charge of managing the strategy and marketing operations of Nejma ( market Leader) in collaboration with a team of trade marketer, junior brand managers and graphic designers.
    Marketing Manage

  • Solahart tunisia - Responsable Marketing

    2007 - 2008 Thermic Solar energy
    Photovoltaic energy
    Wind energy
    A unique experience in an innovative high-tech field, which allowed me to combine management of project techniques and direct marketing methods in this activity, which has its specific and proper marketing techniques.
    What is interesting is to sell an expensive and luxurious product to save energy and here was the challenge. Through the different fairs and meeting we are committed to introducing a new mode of energy consumption in Tunisia: the green and sustainable energy.

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Carthage)

    Carthage 2005 - 2007 TICE 07

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2005 Marketing

