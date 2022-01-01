Med Aymen LOUATI

-
visioconférence ELKATEB Group
- Ingénieur
2015 - maintenant
Déploiement et installation des infrastructures de visioconférence LifeSize, Polycom, Tanberg cisco.
-Polycom (HDX, RMX, Groupe Série), LifeSize et Tanberg cisco (EX 90, 1700 MAP, System 500)
-Installation et administration Microsoft Lync, EDGE server et Persistent Chat Server.
-Formation aux utilisateurs et administrateurs.
-Suivi de projet et réalisation de documentation techniques
Tulipe Télécom
- Ingénieur réseaux et visio-conférence
2015 - maintenant
Installation et configuration des équipements réseaux ;
- Formation et intégration dans les domaines du réseau et de la vidéoconférence. ;
- Installation, configuration et maintenance Visio-conférence LifeSize, Polycom, Cisco et Skype pour entreprise :
* LifeSize UVC Platform (ClearSea, Multipoint, Video-center et Manager)
Configuration et gestion des terminaux (icon 400, icon 600, icon 800) et des clients logiciels.
* Polycom RealPresence Platform Virtual Editions (DMA, RPRM, RPAD, RMX, Platform director).
Configuration et gestion des terminaux Group Series 500 et HDX.
* Maintenance/Installation & configuration Vidéoconférence Cisco -Jaber, unity Connection, CUBE, CUCM, CME, UC
intégration
* Skype pour entreprise 2015, Serveur EDGE, Serveur Chat Persistent.
-Installation et configuration d'une solution de virtualization pour tout les serveurs virtuels du Group el kateb :
ESXI 5.5 avec centralisation sur le VCENTER server 6 .0
-Installation et configuration de deux Active Directory (serveur primaire et serveur secondaire) pour le contrôle de domaine
et d'un serveur mail (Microsoft exchange 2013).
- Maintien opérationnel des locaux techniques
ISAA Intelligent systems for Africa and Asia
- Ingénieur développeur JAVA/J2ee
2014 - maintenant
ISAA
- Ingénieur Recherche et developpement
2014 - 2014
Installation et configuration d'un Active Directory pour le contrôle de domaine et d'un serveur mail (Microsoft exchange ,
Ramdam agency
- Responsable informatique
2014 - 2014
Maintenance et gestion des sites web réalisés avec wordpress.
Integration et configuration d'un ERP open source (DOLIBARR) en ligne sur le serveur de l'agence.
Free lance
- Developpeur
2013 - maintenant
Réalisation de deux site web : www.sadokplus.tn et www.cbnin.tn avec html5, php, css
Realisation d'une application degedtion des abonnés pour une salle de sport.
STAFIM PEUGEOT
- Stage
2010 - 2010
Participation à l'administration et à la supervision de réseaux (gestion des priorités par departement en cas de saturation)
COMPETENCES ET DOMAINES D'EXPERTISE
Réseaux : LAN / WLAN / WAN/VPN / VoIP / ToIP ,
STAFIM Peugeot
- Technician
2008 - 2008
STAFIM Peugeot : traineeship as a technician in service computer
During this internship I worked as a senior technician, I have done as spot repair of computers, formatting and installation of operating systems (Windows, Mac OS, Linux)
University projects
* Establishment of a management application of the university library. (Visual basic /Mysql). ;
* Setting up a website for an airline company (PHP,Dreamwaver). (2 months) ;
* Development of an application for a research career in an optimal road-based traffic with alghorithme Floyd Warshall (Java,Oracle 10G) (6months) ;
* Establishment of an Airport Management Tool (C#/SQL server2008) (2months) ;
* Install, configure and interconnect various network servers implemented on heterogeneous operating systems (Windows/LINUX) (6months) ;
* Server (DHCP, DNS, Streaming) Windows server 2008 ;
* Server (Web (apache), messaging, directory (LDAP), Monitoring network (NAGIOS)) Linux ;
* Secure network with pfsense, and Intrusion Detection with Snort, OpenVPN configuration, OpenSSH and simulation of attacks synfloading, ARPSpoofing with BackTrack. (2months) ;
* Draft Mini MBA (marketing research and developing a business plan for an event agency) (4months) ;
* Final study project, Configuration of liferay Portal, configuration and deployment of Kaleo workflow engine, developing of several portlet to manage users profile and there accreditation process for project affectation in the multinational company Consoft system. ;