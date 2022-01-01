Med Aymen LOUATI

Mes compétences :

Linux

MySQL

Microsoft Windows

UML/OMT

Personal Home Page

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft Office

Microsoft C-SHARP

Macromedia Dreamweaver

JavaServer Faces

Java Server Pages

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

ECLiPSe

Apple MacOS

manage users

jQuery

XSLT

XML

Visual Basic

VMware

TCP/IP

Spring Framework

Oracle Express

Oracle 10G

NetBeans

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft Windows 2008 Server

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Access

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > VLAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

Jboss

JavaScript

Java

Hibernate

HTML5

HTML

Enterprise Java Beans

Dynamic Host Control protocol

Domain Name Server Protocol

Cascading Style Sheets

C++

C Programming Language

Adobe Photoshop

VPN

Cisco Switches/Routers

Active Directory

VoIP (Voice over IP)

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft Exchange 2013

LAN/WAN > WLAN

Hyper-V

EDGE

SIP

LAN

WLAN

Microsoft system administration

WAN

Firewall

Routing

Cisco

Switching

Unified c