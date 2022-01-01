Menu

Med Aymen LOUATI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Linux
MySQL
Microsoft Windows
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Macromedia Dreamweaver
JavaServer Faces
Java Server Pages
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
ECLiPSe
Apple MacOS
manage users
jQuery
XSLT
XML
Visual Basic
VMware
TCP/IP
Spring Framework
Oracle Express
Oracle 10G
NetBeans
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Jboss
JavaScript
Java
Hibernate
HTML5
HTML
Enterprise Java Beans
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop
VPN
Cisco Switches/Routers
Active Directory
VoIP (Voice over IP)
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2013
LAN/WAN > WLAN
Hyper-V
EDGE
SIP
LAN
WLAN
Microsoft system administration
WAN
Firewall
Routing
Cisco
Switching
Unified c

Entreprises

  • visioconférence ELKATEB Group - Ingénieur

    2015 - maintenant Déploiement et installation des infrastructures de visioconférence LifeSize, Polycom, Tanberg cisco.
    -Polycom (HDX, RMX, Groupe Série), LifeSize et Tanberg cisco (EX 90, 1700 MAP, System 500)
    -Installation et administration Microsoft Lync, EDGE server et Persistent Chat Server.
    -Formation aux utilisateurs et administrateurs.
    -Suivi de projet et réalisation de documentation techniques

  • Tulipe Télécom - Ingénieur réseaux et visio-conférence

    2015 - maintenant Installation et configuration des équipements réseaux ;
    - Formation et intégration dans les domaines du réseau et de la vidéoconférence. ;
    - Installation, configuration et maintenance Visio-conférence LifeSize, Polycom, Cisco et Skype pour entreprise :
    * LifeSize UVC Platform (ClearSea, Multipoint, Video-center et Manager)
    Configuration et gestion des terminaux (icon 400, icon 600, icon 800) et des clients logiciels.
    * Polycom RealPresence Platform Virtual Editions (DMA, RPRM, RPAD, RMX, Platform director).
    Configuration et gestion des terminaux Group Series 500 et HDX.
    * Maintenance/Installation & configuration Vidéoconférence Cisco -Jaber, unity Connection, CUBE, CUCM, CME, UC
    intégration
    * Skype pour entreprise 2015, Serveur EDGE, Serveur Chat Persistent.

    -Installation et configuration d'une solution de virtualization pour tout les serveurs virtuels du Group el kateb :
    ESXI 5.5 avec centralisation sur le VCENTER server 6 .0
    -Installation et configuration de deux Active Directory (serveur primaire et serveur secondaire) pour le contrôle de domaine
    et d'un serveur mail (Microsoft exchange 2013).
    - Maintien opérationnel des locaux techniques

  • ISAA Intelligent systems for Africa and Asia - Ingénieur développeur JAVA/J2ee

    2014 - maintenant

  • ISAA - Ingénieur Recherche et developpement

    2014 - 2014 Installation et configuration d'un Active Directory pour le contrôle de domaine et d'un serveur mail (Microsoft exchange ,

  • Ramdam agency - Responsable informatique

    2014 - 2014 Maintenance et gestion des sites web réalisés avec wordpress.
    Integration et configuration d'un ERP open source (DOLIBARR) en ligne sur le serveur de l'agence.

  • Free lance - Developpeur

    2013 - maintenant Réalisation de deux site web : www.sadokplus.tn et www.cbnin.tn avec html5, php, css
    Realisation d'une application degedtion des abonnés pour une salle de sport.

  • STAFIM PEUGEOT - Stage

    2010 - 2010 Participation à l'administration et à la supervision de réseaux (gestion des priorités par departement en cas de saturation)

    COMPETENCES ET DOMAINES D'EXPERTISE
    Réseaux : LAN / WLAN / WAN/VPN / VoIP / ToIP ,

  • STAFIM Peugeot - Technician

    2008 - 2008 STAFIM Peugeot : traineeship as a technician in service computer
    During this internship I worked as a senior technician, I have done as spot repair of computers, formatting and installation of operating systems (Windows, Mac OS, Linux)
    University projects
    * Establishment of a management application of the university library. (Visual basic /Mysql). ;
    * Setting up a website for an airline company (PHP,Dreamwaver). (2 months) ;
    * Development of an application for a research career in an optimal road-based traffic with alghorithme Floyd Warshall (Java,Oracle 10G) (6months) ;
    * Establishment of an Airport Management Tool (C#/SQL server2008) (2months) ;
    * Install, configure and interconnect various network servers implemented on heterogeneous operating systems (Windows/LINUX) (6months) ;
    * Server (DHCP, DNS, Streaming) Windows server 2008 ;
    * Server (Web (apache), messaging, directory (LDAP), Monitoring network (NAGIOS)) Linux ;
    * Secure network with pfsense, and Intrusion Detection with Snort, OpenVPN configuration, OpenSSH and simulation of attacks synfloading, ARPSpoofing with BackTrack. (2months) ;
    * Draft Mini MBA (marketing research and developing a business plan for an event agency) (4months) ;
    * Final study project, Configuration of liferay Portal, configuration and deployment of Kaleo workflow engine, developing of several portlet to manage users profile and there accreditation process for project affectation in the multinational company Consoft system. ;

Formations

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2013 engineer

    CONSOFT System: Final study project, During this internship I worked as an application developer, I designed and developed with a team consisting of three other developer a web portal for the Italian company ConSoft, this portal allows the user to make an entry, fill out their profile and make a request for accreditation, after their accreditation users can access a list of projects, select and ap

  • ESPRIT (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2010 - 2012 Diplôme d'ingénieur en informatique

    Spécialité : Génie logiciel

  • ESPRIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2011

  • Higher School Of Economics And Commercial Sciences Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2010 Masters Degree

    Master's degree in computer science applied to the management at ESSECT

  • Higher School Of Economics And Commercial Sciences Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2008 Diploma

    Undergraduate degree in computer science applied to management

  • Essec

    Tunis 2005 - 2010 Informatique appliqué à la gestion

    Spécialité : informatique

  • High School (Ezzahra)

    Ezzahra 2000 - 2005 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor's degree in economique and management science.

