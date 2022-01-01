Retail
Med Aziz ZID
Med Aziz ZID
Paris
Mes compétences :
Conseiller VIP
Entreprises
Orange Tunisie
- Conseiller VIP
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Conseiller VIP
Ecoprint
- Technico-commercial
2011 - 2012
Teleperformance
- Responsable d'équipe
Asnières sur Seine
2005 - 2007
Formations
Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Arts Graphiques CFPAG (L'Ariana)
L'Ariana
2005 - 2007
BTS
Joh. Wolfg. Goethe Universität (Frankfurt)
Frankfurt
2002 - 2005
Réseau
Ayoub BEN YAHIA
Mahouachi CHIRAZ
Mohamed Elyes LARIANI
Zaza KASSOUL