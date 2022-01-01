Expertise PROVENTE: Gérer les Vente de tous les produits en ligne sur tous les Site E-commerce ex ( Ebay + Amazon + Cdiscount + site-perso )



Expertise PRODESIGN: Logo designLogo & business cardBusiness cardStationeryWebsiteLanding pageIcon or buttonMobile appSocial media pageOther website or appPostcard, Flyer & PrintBrochureBanner adFlash BannerSignageEmailOther business or advertisingT-ShirtClothing or apparelMerchandiseOther clothing or merchandiseIllustration & GraphicsCard or invitationInfographicOther art or illustrationProduct packagingProduct labelOther packaging or labelBook coverMagazine coverOther book or magazine



Mes compétences :

Infographie

Webmaster

Web design