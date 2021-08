Mehdi BEN SABBAH

A strong experience in embedded world, high skills in Payment solution systems, Electronic/micro electronic background with software development skills, a strategic and functional hypersensitivity for product development.

Currently team leader in charge software support team for ATM constructor. i have previously been managing software projects and outsourcing partners in international context.



Intensive knowledge in Standards and concepts including ISO8583, EMV, PCI-PED, PCI-DSS ,Cryptology, Data Encryption, PKI and Digital Certificate various mobile payment solutions and NFC..



Main skills:

Outstanding referenced management experience and skills holding various positions including from Project and Product manager to Program and Operational engineer.

Planing, implementing, developing and promoting several business opportunities.



ITIL implementation



Mes compétences :

Management de projet

EMV

Management d'équipe

Chef de projet

ITILV3

C++

Chef de projets

PCIDSS

NFC

C#

.NET

International Project Management

Project Management

ITIL

Team Management