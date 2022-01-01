Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mélanie FOURCADE
Ajouter
Mélanie FOURCADE
PERPIGNAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Prezi
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Sphinx
Entreprises
François Fondeville
- Stagiaire assistante ressources humaines
2017 - 2017
Maynooth University ( Irlande)
- Assistant manager
2016 - 2016
Communication écrite et orale en anglais
Création de document et rapport
Prise en charge des dossiers
Petit Prince
- Assistante puericultrice
2012 - 2012
Crèche le Petit Prince : prise en charge d'un groupe d'enfants. (1 semaine)
Beauty Coiff'
- Stage
2011 - 2012
Coiffure chez Beauty coiff' : prise en charge des clients (1 semaine)
Formations
Lycée Jean Lurcat
Perpignan
2015 - maintenant
BTS Assistant Manager
Communication
- Soutien à l'information
- Organisation
- Aide à la décision
- Management
- Economie et droit
- Langues étrangères
Communication Lycée Rosa Luxemburg Canet
Canet
2012 - 2015
Bac STMG
Ressources Humaines et Communication : recrutement, motivation des salariés, conditions de travail, plate forme de travail collaborative. ;
- Economie et droit
- Management
Réseau
Annie GONOD
Cédric BERNARD
Isabelle ROUSSELOT
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z