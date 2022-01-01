Menu

Mélanie FOURCADE

PERPIGNAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Prezi
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Sphinx

Entreprises

  • François Fondeville - Stagiaire assistante ressources humaines

    2017 - 2017

  • Maynooth University ( Irlande) - Assistant manager

    2016 - 2016 Communication écrite et orale en anglais
    Création de document et rapport
    Prise en charge des dossiers

  • Petit Prince - Assistante puericultrice

    2012 - 2012 Crèche le Petit Prince : prise en charge d'un groupe d'enfants. (1 semaine)

  • Beauty Coiff' - Stage

    2011 - 2012 Coiffure chez Beauty coiff' : prise en charge des clients (1 semaine)

Formations

  • Lycée Jean Lurcat

    Perpignan 2015 - maintenant BTS Assistant Manager

    Communication
    - Soutien à l'information
    - Organisation
    - Aide à la décision
    - Management
    - Economie et droit
    - Langues étrangères

  • Communication Lycée Rosa Luxemburg Canet

    Canet 2012 - 2015 Bac STMG

    Ressources Humaines et Communication : recrutement, motivation des salariés, conditions de travail, plate forme de travail collaborative. ;
    - Economie et droit
    - Management

Réseau

