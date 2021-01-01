Retail
Connexion
Melissa SAHLI
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agent commercial indépendant en immobilier
- Agent commercial indépendant en immobilier
2019 - maintenant
Soprim
- Commerciale location
2018 - 2019
Osiris gestion
- Commerciale
2014 - 2018
Osiris Gestion
- Assistante commerciale
2013 - 2013
Citya - Belvia Immobilier
- Commerciale
Balma
2012 - 2013
Akerys
- Assistante commerciale
Rungis
2012 - 2012
Immologis
- Commerciale location
2010 - 2012
Formations
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot BTS NRC
Toulouse
2010 - 2012
Bts
BTU NRC Lycee Berthelot (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2010 - 2012