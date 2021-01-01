Menu

Melody CHEBREK

  • Chargée de recherche
  • SELECTEAM
  • Chargée de recherche

ROUBAIX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SELECTEAM - Chargée de recherche

    Ressources humaines | Roubaix (59100) 2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel