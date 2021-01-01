Meriem Dibaj, MBA

Meriem Dibaj, Director of Sales and Marketing at Missing Link Technologies (MLT), started with the organization in 2015. Meriem leads the organization’s direction with respect to market analysis, external communications, and branding. She has developed the company’s first marketing plan and business plan with financial analysis projections.

Meriem holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Université de Moncton (UdeM) and a Master’s degree in Marketing from ESC Troyes in France. She acquired her Master’s degree in commerce from ENCG Settat and a diploma in management accounting in Morocco. Meriem enjoys travelling and discovering new cultures.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Marketing

B2B

Management

Stratégie commerciale

Gestion de projet

Communication