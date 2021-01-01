Menu

Meriem DIBAJ, MBA

Meriem Dibaj, Director of Sales and Marketing at Missing Link Technologies (MLT), started with the organization in 2015. Meriem leads the organization’s direction with respect to market analysis, external communications, and branding. She has developed the company’s first marketing plan and business plan with financial analysis projections.
Meriem holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Université de Moncton (UdeM) and a Master’s degree in Marketing from ESC Troyes in France. She acquired her Master’s degree in commerce from ENCG Settat and a diploma in management accounting in Morocco. Meriem enjoys travelling and discovering new cultures.

Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
B2B
Management
Stratégie commerciale
Gestion de projet
Communication

  • Missing Link Technologies Ltd. - Director of Sales and Marketing

    2016 - maintenant

  • Missing Link Technologies Ltd. - Market Analyst

    2015 - 2015

  • Laforêt Immobilier - Sales Manager

    PARIS 2012 - 2013

  • LECOMAD - Sales Representative

    2012 - 2012

  • Groupe ZANNIER International - Attachée Direction Commerciale

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Capital Client Groupe ZANNIER International: Comment le développer?

  • Auchan Mont Saint Martin - Consultant

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2011 Réaménagement Rayon Produits du Monde;
    Valorisation des Produits Halal au sein dudit Rayon.

  • Université De Moncton (Moncton)

    Moncton 2014 - 2016 Master of Business Administration (MBA)

  • Groupe ESC Troyes - Champagne Business School (Troyes)

    Troyes 2010 - 2012 Master Grande Ecole

  • Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (ENCG) (Settat)

    Settat 2006 - 2010 Diplôme National de Commerce (Bac+5)

  • Lycée Oued Ed-Dahab (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2003 - 2006 Baccalauréat

