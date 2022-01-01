Meryll DINDIN

I am born in France to two chefs. As a child, I dreamed of becoming a cabinetmaker. Even though I started my professional career as a part-time cook, my parents worked hard to get me into good schools where I thrived in math and science. This led me to take a different path - straight to the U.S. health tech scene.



Moving from school to school, I graduated from the top engineering school (Centrale Paris) with a Masters in Computer Science. My deep interest in human biology led me to spend my nights, weekends, and holidays working on a parallel curriculum at the University Paris-Sud (Medical School), where I obtained a Bachelors in Biomedical Science.



After graduation, I went to work for a French startup and helped transition one of their edge military technology to medical applications for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinsons. While working on those embedded AI algorithms, I met the Director of the DataIA Institute, Frances leading ecosystem in artificial intelligence, who sent me to Tokyo, Japan, to work on edge technology at the intersection of topology, deep-learning, and arrhythmia detection. This resulted in a paper, a patent, and now deployed medical devices in Tokyo clinics.



Finally, I took another leap by applying to UC Berkeley and graduated with a Masters in Biomedical Engineering, specializing in genetics and neurosciences. This is where I met my co-founder Jack. We then created Polygon, a new kind of psychology practice that provides remote diagnostics for dyslexia, ADHD, and other learning differences.