Messaoudi ABDELGHANI

SOUK EL TENINE

En résumé

Charge of safety and Health Environment at INERGA / SONELGAZ group Certified ISO9001/2008-ISO14001/2004-OHSAS 18001-2007

Mes compétences :
Monitoring and development of weekly and monthly p
-Take car on the respect of Material Safety Data S
-Update of PHS project (Plan Health and Safety).
Inspect scaffolds before each shift prior to use.
-Editing Permit work PTW.
Analyse of risks, (Risks Assessments, Méthode stat
-To monitor and control potentially hazardous work
Inspection of Material (Check brakes, lights, turn
-Ansure the Good housekeeping is an important part

Entreprises

  • INERGA - Chargé HSE

    2005 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Hadj Lakhdar De Batna (Batna)

    Batna 2003 - 2005 DEUA

    16,5 Trés Bien

Réseau