Menu

Metin INAN

ISTANBUL

En résumé

A highly dedicated and results driven professional who has gained a valuable wealth of knowledge in
electricity power markets, working within a leading energy consulting company in Turkey and with a
Master’s degree in Management and Economics of Network Industries at Université Paris-Sud XI in
France and Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Spain. Enjoys contributing in all team activities together
with the challenge of carrying through individual tasks. Possesses the ability to extract significant
information from a large dataset and experienced in statistical analysis.


Mes compétences :
Stata
GAMS
MS Office
MATLAB
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Excel
Artificial Neural Networks
Analyse de données
Energies renouvelables
Modélisation
Energie
Travail d'équipe

Entreprises

  • ETRM Energy Consultancy and Risk Management Co. - Analyst

    2014 - maintenant Hourly electricity load forecasting of an industrial client.
    Developing a time series forecasting using a hybrid ARIMA and ANN model.
    Preparing report for DAM price forecasting.
    Contacting weather forecast companies and getting price quotations.
    Updating the database of hydroelectric generators in operation and the ones will be committed in the coming years.

  • ArcelorMittal Turkey - Operation Control Specialist

    2014 - 2014 Analyzing different results and data materialized in existing and new reports, creating tools

    of control, optimizing the activity.

  • L'Institut Arabe des Chefs d'Entreprises - Sales & Marketing Intern

    2010 - 2010 - Finding and contacting potential customers.
    - Promoting the international congress organized by the company to existing and prospective customers.

  • Tellcom Communication - Purchasing Department Intern

    2008 - 2008 - Forming purchase orders & payment request forms and sending them to the related person in the network system.
    - Data entry to the ERP system

  • ELBI Electric International Trade Co. - Production Department Intern

    2007 - 2007 - Duties about improving physical & social environment of factory.
    - Improving efficiency and effectiveness of the production system.
    - Time & work study and work measurement.

Formations

  • ICAI - Universidad Pontificia Comillas (Madrid)

    Madrid 2012 - 2014 • Decision support models in the electric power industry
    • Microeconomics and financial analysis of the electric power industry
    • Regulation of the electric power industry
    • Natural gas industry and fuel markets
    • Environmental impact and renewable energy
    • Managerial skills

  • Université Paris Sud (Fontenay Aux Roses)

    Fontenay Aux Roses 2011 - 2012 • Market design economics
    • Network economics
    • Econometrics
    • Firm strategy in network industries
    • Public private partnerships
    • Political economy of institutions and regulation

  • Istanbul Technical University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2005 - 2009 • System analysis and simulation
    • Data processing in industrial systems
    • Probability and statistics
    • Operations research
    • Engineering economic

  • Istanbul Technical University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2005 - 2009

Réseau