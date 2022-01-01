Metin INAN

A highly dedicated and results driven professional who has gained a valuable wealth of knowledge in
electricity power markets, working within a leading energy consulting company in Turkey and with a
Master’s degree in Management and Economics of Network Industries at Université Paris-Sud XI in
France and Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Spain. Enjoys contributing in all team activities together
with the challenge of carrying through individual tasks. Possesses the ability to extract significant
information from a large dataset and experienced in statistical analysis.
Mes compétences :
Stata
GAMS
MS Office
MATLAB
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Excel
Artificial Neural Networks
Analyse de données
Energies renouvelables
Modélisation
Energie
Travail d'équipe