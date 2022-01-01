Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mezache IMAD
Ajouter
Mezache IMAD
BATNA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ADE UPKM Timgad
- Chef de QUART
2011 - maintenant
E.S.B (Entreprises source Eau minérale batna)
- Chef service laboratoire
2008 - 2010
Formations
Institut National Spécialisé De Formation Professionnelle (INSFP) (Batna)
Batna
2006 - 2008
Technicien supérieur en traitement des eaux
Réseau
Assia YAHIAOUI
Cherifa DJEBARI
Guellil KHALED
Joel BENHAMOU
Mohamed Larbi GOURARI
Mounira ROMDHANI
Nathalie ORHAN
Reda AZIZ
Robert DULAS
Youssef EL BARRAH