Mhalheli SOUFIEN

Team lead and full-stack senior developer/architect with a focus on web applications leveraging a strong background in open source technologies including; Linux, ruby, nodeJS, Javascript, jQuery, AngularJS, VueJS, PostgreSqL ,MySQL, MongoDB, Apache, Postfix, and nginx. Experience in database design, software engineering, development and team leadership. Proven ability to jump into new projects and learn new technologies quickly. a highly motivated and ambitious individual able to give timely and accurate advice, guidance, support and training to team members and individuals. Possessing excellent devloppment skills and having the ability to work with the minimum of supervision.



Mes compétences :

Css3

Html 5

MVC Model

Sass/less

Ruby on Rails

Node.js

Webpack

Reactjs

Docker

AngularJS

Vuejs

Ruby

Koajs / express

Mysql / PostgreSQL/ MongoDB