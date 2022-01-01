Mhalheli SOUFIEN

Tunpixel
- Technical team lead
2015 - maintenant
* Manage a small team, made up of junior, mid, and senior front and backend developers and QA
* Technical poin t of contact for clients, responsible for communicating technical concepts and needs between technical and non technical people.
* Work with, and delegate specific tasks to individual members of cross-functional teams on multi-disciplinary projects.
* Act as lead developer and primary technical resource for projects. Responsible for communicating between developers and clients, while architecting and overseeing technical implementations.
* Migrated nodeJS backed to micro servies backend based in docker and kafka , with some VueJS on the frontend, greatly improving end user performance, adding numerous additional features, and making the entire application much more extensible and easier to maintain.
* used: HTML/XHTML, CSS, jQuery, postgres, MySql/MariaDB, Docker , docker-compose , knex , bookshelf , sails , nginx, Linux, OSX, VueJS, AngularJS, mongoDb, node.js, sass , less, bower, gulp , git , mocha , phantomjs , protractor , eslint , webpack , jira , bitbucket , codeship , BDD , TDD , E2E , karma , phantomjs , protractor , gitlab, hapijs , express , bootstrap , flexbox
Faderco Spa
- Full-stack developer
2014 - 2015
Creat fidelity solution for Faderco company to encorage the sales activity , any client can earn point if he buy
some product , the system manage all process and export the list of winning customers
* Build report generator with ruby on rails import data from SAP software solution and with simple dashboard
can generate any report after this data as ready , many type of report we can generating like sales per day per
familly of produt per customers and by region … , this reports avalabe on pdf and xls
* used: ruby on rails , bootstrap , centos 7 , postgreSQL , MariaDB , VB.NET , highcharts , wkhtmltopdf , Gems(devise ,
activerecord , wiked_pdf )
CTT
- Full-stack developer
2013 - 2014
Developing e-tourisme solution for booking implementing many technologie for many travel agency is a system
for enligne booking and reservation , generate vocher and calculate
* Creat template for « ceberisa » solution and other template for wordpress based on bootstrap and foundation
* Member of backend developers team (rubys developers) and front-end team ,
* Manage and administrate servers and create deployement process (development envirment and contuines
integration process) for the different project
* Used : Ssh , mysql/MariaDB , , sass , haml , bootstrap , jquery , angularJS , ruby on rails ....
TunToon
- Graphicste & web developer
2012 - 2013
Site web (php, ajax , jquery , html5 , css3 ) , modelisation 3D , préparation de “3d
material” , Vray , 3Ds max , Animation 3D , Logo , carte visite , habillage de page
facebook .