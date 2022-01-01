Mhamed BEKHTAOUI

Mes compétences :

Flowlines

Full development

Gathering Systems

Project Execution

develop a separation

EMPLOYEMENT EXPERIENCE

Procurement

Tender Process

Power Generation

Tender Evaluation

Tendering

the project

Project Engineering

Team Management

Tinrhert fields development

Petroleum

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management

Gas Turbines

Manage the implementation

development of the plan and budget

facilities maintenance management

Operations and Maintenance

Team Building

internal execution procedures maintenance

Plant Maintenance

manage relationships

Cost Control

Gas turbine maintenance

Joint Venture

Oil & Gas

Turbine maintenance