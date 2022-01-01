Mhamed BEKHTAOUI

-
Tinrhert's field'
- Project Manager
2017 - 2018
Tinrhert's field's development - Full development at Ohanet.
Project Name : EPC1 - Inlet separation and Boosting facilities at Ohanet
Project value: USD 600 Mn.
The project scope is to develop a separation and booster compression unit beside the existing facilities including CO2 removal unit, condensate demercurization unit and utilities systems.
The project scope include the routing of flowlines and trunklines to connect 36 gas wells and the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and BVS such as solar power generation system, WHCP, corrosion injection package, RTU's.
My main duties were:
* Engineering & Project management Direction-SONATRACH
* Set up the new execution strategy of the project by descoping the project scope into two parts, the first part related to the construction of the gathering system by a national company under Petrofac's
management of the construction, the supply and the detail engineering shall be completed by petrofac , the other part concerns the construction of new inlet separation and boosting facilities under fully
EPC;
* Set up the project execution plan within the new execution strategy related to SONATRACH;
* Identify the required resources to complete the Project tasks related to the engineering, Procurement, construction, commissioning and startup phase;
* Engineering and Construction Division-SONATRACH
* Responsible for the project tendering process till contract awarding including the completion of the overall action with regard the tendering process such as ITT package for tendering purpose, Site visit completion, Technical Queries closeout report, Contract and terms conditions closeout report prior to technical bid submission, tenderers technical bid evaluation, Project cost break down form prior to commercial bid submission, tenderers commercial bid evaluation and provisional contract awarding
* Set up the tendering evaluation Team
* Motivating the Team for timely completion of the tendering process till contract awarding;
EMPLOYEMENT EXPERIENCE
-
-
Sonatrach
- Project Manager & Tinrhert Field development
2017 - 2017
Name : EPC3 Gathering system and field surface installations
Project Value: USD 250 Mn.
The project scope include the routing of the flowlines and trunklines to connect 50
gas wells including the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and BVS such as solar power generation system, WHCP, corrosion injection package, RTU's.
My main duties were:
* Overall responsible for the project tendering process till
* contract awarding including the completion of the overall ITT package for tendering purpose, Site visit, Technical Queries, Contract terms and conditions prior technical bid submission, tenderers technical bid evaluation, Project cost break down form prior Commercial bid submission, tenderers commercial bid submission analyze and provisional contract awarding
* Tendering evaluation Team leadership;
* Timely completion of the tendering process till contract awarding;
* Set up the project execution plan;
* Set up the project engineering, Procurement, construction and Commissioning organization;
* Identify and recommend the engineering and construction team;
* Identify and recommend the Project Manager;
-
-
-
-
Sonatrach
- Chef de projet
2014 - 2015
Project Manager -Tinrhert Fields development
Name : FEED studies for Tinrhert fields development
Project Value : Euro 5Mn
The Tirhert fields development FEED studies scope was to provide full ITT package for launching Five EPC contracts as follow :
* For Ohanet location
* Raw gas Fields
- Earlier production facilities phase
The project scope includes the routing of the flowlines and trunklines to connect 26 raw gas wells and the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and BVS.
- Full Development phase
The project scope is to develop a separation and booster compression unit beside the existing facilities including CO2
removal, condensate demercurization unit and utilities systems. The project scope includes the erection of the flowlines and trunklines to connect 23 raw gas wells and the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and BVS.
* Oil ring fields
The project scope include a new separation unit, storage tank, transfer pump for oil and draying unit with booster compression unit for the associated gas.
The project scope include the routing of the flowlines and trunklines to connect 26 oil's wells to the new facilities within the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and. The project scope includes the installation of multiphasic pumps station.
* For Alrar
- Earlier production facilities phase
The project scope includes the routing of the flow lines and trunk lines to connect 20 raw gas wells and the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and BVS.
- Full Development phase
The project scope is to install CO2 removal unit to treat 24
SMMm3/d as per the local regulation and International standards for export gas, the routing of the flow lines and trunk lines to connect
62 raw gas wells and the required surface installation at the wellhead, manifolds and BVS.
-
-
Sonatrach
- Project Proposal Manager - Maturation
2012 - 2014
Name : FEED studies for Tinrhert fields development
The project scope was to connect and start the production of :
- 49 raw gas wells to the existing CPF located at Ohanet through a new inlet separation and boosting facilities.
EMPLOYEMENT EXPERIENCE
- 88 raw gas wells to the existing CPF located at Alrar through a new Inlet separation and new CO2 removal unit
- 26 crude oil wells to a new CPF located at Ohanet area.
My duties and responsibilities were:
* Manage and coordinate with different SONATRACH- ENC Services to develop and issue the overall technical final project scope maturation;
* Manage and coordinate with different SONATRACH services to develop and issue the overall project economical study;
* Develop and issue the full FEED ITT package;
* Manage and Closeout the FEED technical tendering process;
* Manage and closeouts the Commercial tendering process till the contract awarding;
-
-
JV Sonatrach & Bhpbilliton
- Chef Département Projets et Travaux Neufs
2004 - 2012
Projects & new works head of department
Company name : JV Sonatrach & Bhpbilliton
My role & responsibilities were:
* Direct, manage and supervise all proposed changes or modifications to the Sonatrach & BHPbilliton Joint venture;
* Develop and manage the budget for projects and change modifications;
* Manage engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and transmission of final documents to operations and maintenance staff of new and/or modified facilities to improve its performance;
* Work closely with Management and Heads of structures of the JV to identify potential production improvements and propose solutions to rectify potential production purposes;
* Provide group leadership, team building and staffing within the New
Projects and Works Department, ensuring a work environment, practices and professional systems that maximize opportunities for staff to do good work;
* Contribute effectively in the performance of Sonatrach and Bhpbilliton Joint venture;
* Develop, maintain and manage relationships with national regulation agencies to ensure compliance with applicable National HSSE procedures, regulations and codes and standards;
* Communicate works priorities and assign tasks to the staff of the New
Projects and Works Department, and communicate with other departments to ensure optimization project expenses value;
EMPLOYEMENT EXPERIENCE
-
EMPLOYEMENT EXPERIENCE
-
Sonatrach
- Chef de service méthodes et planning
1998 - 2004
My role & responsibilities were:
* Manage the implementation of the planning methods actions and the control of the facilities maintenance management system in accordance with the safety and prevention procedures and the current national regulation and international standards;
* Manage and control the maintenance costs impact and ensures improving efficiency by optimizing human and material resources;
* Perform periodic evaluation of the inventory management system and optimize supply levels and procurement timeline according to the maintenance load plan;
* Participate in the development of the overall maintenance policy and ensure the application of the maintenance management system for oil, gas, condensate and LPG installations;
* Establish and produce load plans for all activities of the Maintenance
Department including adequate resources and necessary for the maintenance of oil, gas, condensate and LPG installations in accordance with safety standards and internal execution procedures maintenance;
* Establish and monitor the budget of the Maintenance Department by optimizing the costs related to the maintenance of the facilities;
* Identify the priorities of the activities of the maintenance plan collaboration with the different structures of the Maintenance Department to better optimize resources;
* Periodically evaluate the inventory management system and optimize supply levels and times according to the maintenance load plan.
* Participate in the development of plant maintenance procedures and implementation plans in accordance with safety regulations;
-
-
Sonatrach
- Mechanocal head of service
1992 - 1997
Mechanical Head of service
Company name : Sonatrach/ Production Division/ Hassi R'Mel Direction/
Key Role & Responsibilities:
* Ensure the completion of Mechanical maintenance schedules for gas, oil, condensate and LPG installations with respect of the safety requirements;
EMPLOYEMENT EXPERIENCE
* condensate and LPG installations with respect of the safety requirements;
* Participate by contributions on the resources for the establishment of the Maintenance Department's load plan;
* Follow up the level of competence of mechanical service employees by identifying and planning the required training;
* Ensure that mechanical maintenance works were done in accordance with the execution procedures;
* Participate in the development of mechanical maintenance execution plan, procedures and mechanical load plan;
-
-
Sonatrach
- Mechanical Engineer
1991 - 1996
Company name : Sonatrach/ Production Division/ Hassi R'Mel Direction/
Direction Oued Noumer
Key Role & Responsibilities
* Supervise the day-to-day the mechanical activities execution
* Ensure the mitigation of the risks associated to the mechanical activities execution;
* Contribute to ensure optimum performance and efficiency;
* Ensure that the work of the Mechanical Service has been carried out the budget and the maintenance plan;
* Collaborate in the development of the plan and budget of the Maintenance Department;
* Protect the integrity of the equipment and ensure their availability to ensure the objectives of production;
* Ensure the level of competence of my employees by identifying and planning training;
-
-
Sonatrach
- Mechanical Engineer
1987 - 1991
Company name : Sonatrach/ Production Division/ Hassi R'Mel Direction
Key Role & Responsibilities
* Maintenance and Inspection of gas turbines;
-
