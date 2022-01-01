Mhamed BOKHARI

During my career, over twenty years I have been privileged to treat many different aspects (technical & administrative) in various sectors, including education (mathematics), transportation (rail), insurance , reinsurance and banking.

Technically, I have successfully completed missions management central and regional directions, particularly in terms of the implementation of trade policies, organization and development of distribution network, its control over technical and accounting. I also dealt with several classes of insurance and the promotion of new products. Similarly, the Strategic Asset Allocation, the calculation of Value at Risk, Financial computing, and many other aspects of management. Finally, I have a perfect mastery of computer skills (Office, queries, SQL, and other programs, as well as the web and the net).

Administratively, I managed the Human Resources, Training and the general means:

[selection, recruitment, training, career management, etc..]

[payroll, discharge planning, establishment of administrative, social affairs, etc..]

[Heritage, fleet, office supplies, etc..]



In linguistic terms, I can speak three languages​​: Arabic, French and English (upper intermediate).



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Reporting

Informatique

Analyse statistique

Bureautique

Mathématiques

Assurance

Actuariat

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Internet

Asset Allocation