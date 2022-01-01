Mhamed BOKHARI

Menu

During my career, over twenty years I have been privileged to treat many different aspects (technical & administrative) in various sectors, including education (mathematics), transportation (rail), insurance , reinsurance and banking.
Technically, I have successfully completed missions management central and regional directions, particularly in terms of the implementation of trade policies, organization and development of distribution network, its control over technical and accounting. I also dealt with several classes of insurance and the promotion of new products. Similarly, the Strategic Asset Allocation, the calculation of Value at Risk, Financial computing, and many other aspects of management. Finally, I have a perfect mastery of computer skills (Office, queries, SQL, and other programs, as well as the web and the net).
Administratively, I managed the Human Resources, Training and the general means:
[selection, recruitment, training, career management, etc..]
[payroll, discharge planning, establishment of administrative, social affairs, etc..]
[Heritage, fleet, office supplies, etc..]

In linguistic terms, I can speak three languages​​: Arabic, French and English (upper intermediate).

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Reporting
Informatique
Analyse statistique
Bureautique
Mathématiques
Assurance
Actuariat
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Internet
Asset Allocation

Entreprises

  • Bank of Algeria - Strategist

    2008 - maintenant

  • 2a assurances - Directeur de l'Administration Générale & Ressources Humaines

    2005 - 2006 Fonction : Ressources Humaines - Formation - Moyens généraux
    * La valorisation des Ressources Humaines [sélection, recrutement, formation,
    gestion des carrières, etc.]

    * L'administration du personnel [paie, planification des congés, établissement des
    décisions administratives, affaires sociales, etc.]
    * Gestion rationnelle des moyens généraux de l'entreprise
    [patrimoine, parc roulant, fournitures de bureau, etc.]

    Directeur de la délégation centre, en parallèle.

  • Gam assurances - Directeur Technique

    2002 - 2005 ayant eu à mettre en place la direction technique (organigramme, procédures,
    méthodes) le développement des produits et la mise en place du réseau d'agents
    généraux
    * Développement des produits d'assurances agricoles, d'assurance santé et assistance
    médicale et des assurances de personnes : Rédaction des conditions d'assurances.
    Organisation des modalités de gestion et de suivi du produit et recyclage des
    employés.
    * Mise en place Réseau de distribution : agents généraux sélectionnés et formés aux
    méthodes, procédures et à la distribution des produits de la compagnie.

  • Conseil National des Assurances - Conseiller

    1998 - 1999 Étude statistique & tarifaire sur diverses branches d'assurance. Parmi les travaux effectués
    figure l'analyse statistique et tarifaire de la sous branche facultés maritimes : la problématique
    est de vérifier la suffisance ou pas du tarif en vigueur compte tenu des changements qu'à
    connu le marché des assurances en Algérie notamment après la promulgation de l'ordonnance
    95/07 de janvier 1995 relative aux assurances. Le marché est passé d'un monopole spécialisé
    à une déspécialisation concurrentielle.
    * Participation au groupe de travail de réflexion sur la réorganisation du marché algérien
    des assurances (Ministère des Finances).
    * Participation au lancement du projet filiale vie (SAA)
    * Participation à divers séminaires & formations ;
    * Gestion informatisée de la production ;
    * Techniques de réassurance (1 mois) Alger CCR 1994 ;

  • Nationale des Assurances - Sous Directeur

    1994 - 2000 04/94 à 03/00 * Sous Directeur Réassurance
    * Organisation de la cession obligatoire en réassurance. (Ministère des finances -SAA).
    * Elaboration, analyse et gestion des traités de réassurance de la compagnie, notamment
    la gestion des flux d'information avec la CCR.

    * Organisation et suivi du Pool de co-assurance au sein de l'UAR.

  • Société Nationale des Assurances - Chef de service Actuariat

    1991 - 1994 * suivi des résultats techniques de certaines branches (multirisques habitation &
    professionnelle, assurances vie) et élaboration de rapports périodiques. Participation à la mise
    en œuvre de la filialisation des assurances de personnes.

  • Société Nationale des Assurances - Directeur central PI

    1991 - 2002 04/00 à05/02 * Directeur central (PI) Assurance de biens
    Entreprise : Société Nationale des Assurances(Saa)

    Gestion courante de la direction des assurances de biens, tarification, assistance du
    réseau, contrôle et inspection des unités régionales décentralisées.
    à05/02 * Directeur central (PI) Assurance de biens

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Banque (Alger)

    Alger 2001 - 2002 Cours de statistiques descriptives

    descriptives à l'école supérieure de banque - ( o Cours de techniques d'assurance à la chambre
    o Cours de techniques d'assurance à la chambre algérienne de commerce et
    d'industrie. (1 an), Algérie
    o Cours sur l'organisation des entreprises d'assurance (6 mois)
    o Animation de séminaires sur les assurances et la réassurance

    Divers Travaux &

  • IFID (Tunis)

    Tunis 1994 - 1996 3éme cycle spécialisé Finance (Banque-Assurance-Réassurance)

    Diplôme : Troisième cycle spécialisé Finance (Banque-Assurance-Réassurance)
    Toutes branches d'assurance et de Réassurance (proportionnelle et
    non proportionnelle) ; Actuariat. Techniques bancaires.

  • Ecole Nationale Superieure Des Travaux Publics (Alger)

    Alger 1987 - 1988 cours d'analyse

  • Université Des Sciences Et De La Technologie HOUARI BOUMEDIENE (USTHB) (Alger)

    Alger 1979 - 1984 Diplôme d'Etudes Supérieures en Mathématiques

    Recherche Opérationnelle

  • Lycée OKBA (Alger)

    Alger 1975 - 1978 BAC Scientifique

    mention bien

