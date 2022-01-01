Mhamed DEGHAIES

Mes compétences :
Managerial Skills
Management Reporting
International Financial Reporting
Forecasting
effective financial support
SAP
Entreprises
Leoni
- CONTROLLING MANAGER
2015 - maintenant
Leoni
- BUSINESS CONTROLLER
2011 - 2015Providing effective financial support to a finance team, to enable strategic
foresight into the business and also provide knowledgeable and accurate
information to colleagues and senior management.
Duties:
* Manage and coordinate the overall budget and Medium Term Plan process.
* Provide monthly performance metrics and month end management reporting
package, prepare financial forecasts, ad-hoc reports and analytical commentary
while ensuring timely delivery of accurate information to senior management.
* Work closely with various operations functional teams to increase bottom line
awareness about financial performance.
* Lead to implement KPI and to animate the target agreement system. ;
* Proactively participate in developing action plans and improvement measures.