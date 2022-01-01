Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mhelehli MOUNA
Ajouter
Mhelehli MOUNA
BLOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management
ORGANISATION ET PILOTAGE DU PROJET
Merchandising
Entreprises
Declic
- Chef de Projet
BLOIS
2015 - maintenant
Digital Syndrome
- Account Manager
2014 - 2015
Group Impact
- Responsable animation commerciales
2012 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis
2008 - 2010
management touristique et hôtelier
management touristique et hôtelier
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (ISG Tunis) (Tunis)
Tunis
2004 - 2008
Marketing
Marketing
Réseau
Abir TURKI
Aymen SOUISSI
D-A BEN AISSA
Issam OBAINA
Map CONSEIL ET FORMATION
Myriam MBAREK
Ramla JAMEL
Intel Corporation
Yosr BEN SAIDA