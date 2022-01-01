Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Michaël BANCOURT
Ajouter
Michaël BANCOURT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOLUTIONS 30
Paris
maintenant
ASSERCAR
- Responsable Informatique
2015 - maintenant
PC30
- Chef de projet
2008 - 2014
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique D'Electronique Et D'Automatique
Paris
2004 - 2007
Informatique
Réseau
Anthony DECARRIERE
Bruno CAHUET
Bruno WEBER
Caroline BELOT
François BRAUD
Jihed MECHERGUI
Marc TROCHON
Mokhtar MENZER
Skander HAMMAMI
Sylvain CHARRIT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z