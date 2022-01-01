Menu

Michael CHALANDON

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Poids lourd
Sport
Vente

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - Vendeur conseil

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - maintenant Vendeur conseil, j'ai commencé comme conseiller montagne, actuellement je suis conseiller sport collectif et santé découverte.

  • MG LOCATION SERVICE - Commercial distributeur Isuzu et négociateur poids lourds

    2012 - 2012 Commercial en véhicule ISUZU neuf et en négoce de Poids lourds

  • Mazda - Vendeur automobile

    Saint Germain en Laye 2011 - 2011 Vente de véhicule neuf et d'occasion
    Conseil clientèle
    Fincancement

  • Métifiot Firststop - Assistant Administration des Ventes

    2009 - 2010 Gestion de contrat commerciaux
    Gestion de remises de fin d'année
    Création de statisque
    Développement d'agences

  • Métro Cash and Carry - Vendeur

    Nanterre 2007 - 2009 Vente conseil
    Création et implantation de linéaire
    Gestion de stock et de commande

