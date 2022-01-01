Retail
Michael CHALANDON
Michael CHALANDON
Villeneuve d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Automobile
Poids lourd
Sport
Vente
Entreprises
Decathlon
- Vendeur conseil
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - maintenant
Vendeur conseil, j'ai commencé comme conseiller montagne, actuellement je suis conseiller sport collectif et santé découverte.
MG LOCATION SERVICE
- Commercial distributeur Isuzu et négociateur poids lourds
2012 - 2012
Commercial en véhicule ISUZU neuf et en négoce de Poids lourds
Mazda
- Vendeur automobile
Saint Germain en Laye
2011 - 2011
Vente de véhicule neuf et d'occasion
Conseil clientèle
Fincancement
Métifiot Firststop
- Assistant Administration des Ventes
2009 - 2010
Gestion de contrat commerciaux
Gestion de remises de fin d'année
Création de statisque
Développement d'agences
Métro Cash and Carry
- Vendeur
Nanterre
2007 - 2009
Vente conseil
Création et implantation de linéaire
Gestion de stock et de commande
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
