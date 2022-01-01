Menu

Michael COHEN

CHATENAY MALABRY

En résumé

• Deep knowledge of B2B Travel Business (GDS, booking processes, Backoffice, Payment )
- Coordinate Backoffice IT Operations & Project Management

• High Collaboration in Due Diligence & Acquisiton Processes
- TravelForce in Australia (April 2011)
- Traveldoo in France (December 2011)
- ViaTravel in Nordics (April 2012)

• Deep Collaboration in Woldwide Expansion
Acquisition:
-----------------
- Experience Travel in Belgium (Octobre 2003)
- World Travel Management in UK (August 2004)
- MTM-Reisen in Germany (November 2006)
- TravelForce in Australia (April 2011)
- ViaTravel in Nordics (April 2012)

Creation:
-------------
- France (2000), Belgium (2004), UK (2004), Germany (2006), Italy (2007), Spain (2008), Switzerland (2008), Netherlands (2008), Ireland (2008), Australia (2011), China (2012), India (2012), Poland (2012) , Czech (2012), Turkey (2013), Denmark (2013), Sweden (2013), Finland (2013), Norway (2013), Hong Kong (2015), Singapore (2015)

• Extensive knowledge of Checkout & Backoffice Technologies & Ecommerce data flows (ERP, ETL, Reporting, Accounting, payments)

• Extensive knowledge Telecom Billing Systems & Travel Billing Systems

• Management of Checkout & Backoffice Technology Business unit : Program management, Development team, Test team, Support.

- 20 Team members Offshore in India, Hyderabad (Creation of the team in Decembre 2012)
- 30 Team members in Paris

• Ability to inject leading edge technology and Open Source into existing projects
- ETL Pentaho Data Integration, SQL Server 2008, Oracle, Business Object, Microsoft Dynamics Nav 2009 (Navision), C#, .NET, Workflow

• Complex Project Management
- Dynamics Navision ERP Migration, PCI 2.0 Compliancy, SOX Compliancy, Real Time E-commerce Automated Invoicing, E-Invoicing, Automation, Corporate & Payment Solution, Checkout process

• Complex issues solving

• High Customer Focus

Mes compétences :
Voyage d'affaire
Business object
Billing
Facturation
ERP
ETL
Navision
Reporting
Business Intelligence
Monétique

  • Trace One - CTO

    2016 - maintenant

  • Egencia, an Expedia Inc. Company - Director, Technology

    2002 - 2016 • Management up to 50 technical collaborators on different technology
    Java EE, ETL, SQL, PL-Sql, Transact Sql, ERP specifics (C/AL), C#, Perl, Ruby on Rails, Python, R, MongoDB, Kibana, ElasticSearch, Docker, Amazon Ec2, Open Source CRM, ...

    • Definition/Management of the Budget, Roadmap and ressources (in/off shore) for Checkout (10 people) and Backoffice (40 people)

    • Deep knowledge of Travel Business (GDS, Booking processes, Backoffice processes, Checkout processes, Payment )

    • High Collaboration in Due Diligence & Acquisiton Processes & Deep Collaboration in Woldwide Expansion

    • Extensive knowledge of Backoffice technologies & Ecommerce (ERP, Accounting, Finance)

    • Extensive knowledge of B2C/B2B Telecom & B2B Travel Billing systems

    • Management & Leadership for technical ressources : Program Management, Development team, Test team & Support.

    • Complex Project management

    • Complex issues solving, Focus on resolution.

    • High Customer Focus

  • Debitel France - Chef de projet Billing/Facturation - Logistique - Plateforme Internet

    1995 - 2002 - Responsable du billing et de la mise en place des offres (3 opérateurs mobile + 1 opérateur filaire) dans notre système de facturation (Jupiter, Kingstone,VAX,FOCUS,MVS).

    - responsable mise en palce du site www.debitel.fr et Mise en place du backoffice, catalogue produit (traitement des modifications de formule, abonnement, options ...) (plsql,oracle workflow,unix)

    - Développement ET support d'un logiciel de Logistique (LOGIPRO) : Gestion des stocks, Intégrations ERP (SAP), full Intégration SI debitel. ( dot net, Oracle)

