Michael COHEN

• Deep knowledge of B2B Travel Business (GDS, booking processes, Backoffice, Payment )
- Coordinate Backoffice IT Operations & Project Management
• High Collaboration in Due Diligence & Acquisiton Processes
- TravelForce in Australia (April 2011)
- Traveldoo in France (December 2011)
- ViaTravel in Nordics (April 2012)
• Deep Collaboration in Woldwide Expansion
Acquisition:
-----------------
- Experience Travel in Belgium (Octobre 2003)
- World Travel Management in UK (August 2004)
- MTM-Reisen in Germany (November 2006)
- TravelForce in Australia (April 2011)
- ViaTravel in Nordics (April 2012)
Creation:
-------------
- France (2000), Belgium (2004), UK (2004), Germany (2006), Italy (2007), Spain (2008), Switzerland (2008), Netherlands (2008), Ireland (2008), Australia (2011), China (2012), India (2012), Poland (2012) , Czech (2012), Turkey (2013), Denmark (2013), Sweden (2013), Finland (2013), Norway (2013), Hong Kong (2015), Singapore (2015)
• Extensive knowledge of Checkout & Backoffice Technologies & Ecommerce data flows (ERP, ETL, Reporting, Accounting, payments)
• Extensive knowledge Telecom Billing Systems & Travel Billing Systems
• Management of Checkout & Backoffice Technology Business unit : Program management, Development team, Test team, Support.
- 20 Team members Offshore in India, Hyderabad (Creation of the team in Decembre 2012)
- 30 Team members in Paris
• Ability to inject leading edge technology and Open Source into existing projects
- ETL Pentaho Data Integration, SQL Server 2008, Oracle, Business Object, Microsoft Dynamics Nav 2009 (Navision), C#, .NET, Workflow
• Complex Project Management
- Dynamics Navision ERP Migration, PCI 2.0 Compliancy, SOX Compliancy, Real Time E-commerce Automated Invoicing, E-Invoicing, Automation, Corporate & Payment Solution, Checkout process
• Complex issues solving
• High Customer Focus
Mes compétences :
Voyage d'affaire
Business object
Billing
Facturation
ERP
ETL
Navision
Reporting
Business Intelligence
Monétique