Michael COHEN

• Deep knowledge of B2B Travel Business (GDS, booking processes, Backoffice, Payment )

- Coordinate Backoffice IT Operations & Project Management



• High Collaboration in Due Diligence & Acquisiton Processes

- TravelForce in Australia (April 2011)

- Traveldoo in France (December 2011)

- ViaTravel in Nordics (April 2012)



• Deep Collaboration in Woldwide Expansion

Acquisition:

-----------------

- Experience Travel in Belgium (Octobre 2003)

- World Travel Management in UK (August 2004)

- MTM-Reisen in Germany (November 2006)

- TravelForce in Australia (April 2011)

- ViaTravel in Nordics (April 2012)



Creation:

-------------

- France (2000), Belgium (2004), UK (2004), Germany (2006), Italy (2007), Spain (2008), Switzerland (2008), Netherlands (2008), Ireland (2008), Australia (2011), China (2012), India (2012), Poland (2012) , Czech (2012), Turkey (2013), Denmark (2013), Sweden (2013), Finland (2013), Norway (2013), Hong Kong (2015), Singapore (2015)



• Extensive knowledge of Checkout & Backoffice Technologies & Ecommerce data flows (ERP, ETL, Reporting, Accounting, payments)



• Extensive knowledge Telecom Billing Systems & Travel Billing Systems



• Management of Checkout & Backoffice Technology Business unit : Program management, Development team, Test team, Support.



- 20 Team members Offshore in India, Hyderabad (Creation of the team in Decembre 2012)

- 30 Team members in Paris



• Ability to inject leading edge technology and Open Source into existing projects

- ETL Pentaho Data Integration, SQL Server 2008, Oracle, Business Object, Microsoft Dynamics Nav 2009 (Navision), C#, .NET, Workflow



• Complex Project Management

- Dynamics Navision ERP Migration, PCI 2.0 Compliancy, SOX Compliancy, Real Time E-commerce Automated Invoicing, E-Invoicing, Automation, Corporate & Payment Solution, Checkout process



• Complex issues solving



• High Customer Focus



Mes compétences :

Voyage d'affaire

Business object

Billing

Facturation

ERP

ETL

Navision

Reporting

Business Intelligence

Monétique