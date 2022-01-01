Michael KOBEISSI

Bobigny2012 - 2016• Implemented the commercial and marketing strategy taking into account market specificities
• Developed the distribution network in the Middle East & North Africa
• Mission to recruit new client in Morocco, Iran, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
• Trained and managed the distributer sales team.
• Follow up the targets for each distributer and each country.
http://www.peters-surgical.com/
Dirickx Group
- Dirickx Maghreb Exeutive Director & Middle East & africa Sales manager
2007 - 2012• Managed the sales export team and developed the Turnover in the Middle East.
• Implementing the commercial and marketing strategy.
• Elaborated a Business Plan for the Dirickx Group’s in Morocco and established the subsidiary.
• Managed the sales team (5 sales + 3 back office in Casablanca),
• B2C and B2B.
SEA Abrasienne
- Export Manager
2006 - 2007• Developed the distribution network in the Middle East and North Africa
• Elaborated a Market study for each country
• Development of a new brand (“Arbrax”) in UAE, Libya and Kuwait.
• In charge of Client relationship in Europe
UKS
- Business Developer Director
2002 - 2005e-learning & IT. ->the first on-line university of the Arabic world ( www.svuonline.org )
In Lebanon
• Setting-up of the subsidiary UKS-Lebanon.
• Prospect and customer relations (governments, universities, schools...)
• Sales strategy, introduction of new products in new markets.
• Management of 16 employees, responsible for the Middle East & North African area
In Syria
• developped the first business incubator dedicated to fresh graduate Syrian student
• Setting-up of partnerships with English companies (Edexel, UKEU), Collaboration with the French embassy in Damascus, Syrian Ministry of Higher Education.
Focal Group
- IT developer
1999 - 2002Target: administrations & big companies
• From 2000 to 2002: Sales and Marketing area sales manager
o Corporate customers: Eurosport, France Telecom, Danone, Club-Med, Société Générale
• From 1999 to 2000: Data processing consultant -> e-business, internet/intranet/extranet
o Corporate customers: France Telecom, Eurosport, Biotherm, Boursorama