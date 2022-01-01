Menu

Michael KOBEISSI

PARIS

Arabe
Commercial
Export
Maroc
Sécurité
Vente
Marketing stratégique
Management
Stratégie commerciale
Key Account

Entreprises

  • ANGIODYNAMICS - Regional Export Manager EMEA

    2016 - maintenant www.angiodynamics.com

  • Péters Surgical - Area Export Manager

    Bobigny 2012 - 2016 • Implemented the commercial and marketing strategy taking into account market specificities
    • Developed the distribution network in the Middle East & North Africa
    • Mission to recruit new client in Morocco, Iran, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
    • Trained and managed the distributer sales team.
    • Follow up the targets for each distributer and each country.

    http://www.peters-surgical.com/

  • Dirickx Group - Dirickx Maghreb Exeutive Director & Middle East & africa Sales manager

    2007 - 2012 • Managed the sales export team and developed the Turnover in the Middle East.
    • Implementing the commercial and marketing strategy.
    • Elaborated a Business Plan for the Dirickx Group’s in Morocco and established the subsidiary.
    • Managed the sales team (5 sales + 3 back office in Casablanca),
    • B2C and B2B.

  • SEA Abrasienne - Export Manager

    2006 - 2007 • Developed the distribution network in the Middle East and North Africa
    • Elaborated a Market study for each country
    • Development of a new brand (“Arbrax”) in UAE, Libya and Kuwait.
    • In charge of Client relationship in Europe

  • UKS - Business Developer Director

    2002 - 2005 e-learning & IT. ->the first on-line university of the Arabic world ( www.svuonline.org )

    In Lebanon
    • Setting-up of the subsidiary UKS-Lebanon.
    • Prospect and customer relations (governments, universities, schools...)
    • Sales strategy, introduction of new products in new markets.
    • Management of 16 employees, responsible for the Middle East & North African area


    In Syria
    • developped the first business incubator dedicated to fresh graduate Syrian student
    • Setting-up of partnerships with English companies (Edexel, UKEU), Collaboration with the French embassy in Damascus, Syrian Ministry of Higher Education.

  • Focal Group - IT developer

    1999 - 2002 Target: administrations & big companies
    • From 2000 to 2002: Sales and Marketing area sales manager
    o Corporate customers: Eurosport, France Telecom, Danone, Club-Med, Société Générale
    • From 1999 to 2000: Data processing consultant -> e-business, internet/intranet/extranet
    o Corporate customers: France Telecom, Eurosport, Biotherm, Boursorama

