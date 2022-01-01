Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Michel BOURDIER
Ajouter
Michel BOURDIER
VÉLIZY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Radiofréquences
Télécommunications
Aéronautique
Entreprises
ENGIE INEO E&S
- Responsable Ingénierie Telecom
2008 - maintenant
INEO Engineering & Systems
- Responsable technique
velizy villacoublay
2005 - 2007
SEEE (Malakoff)
- Ingénieur Telecom
1992 - 2001
Formations
Polytech’Lille – Ecole Polytechnique Universitaire De Lille (Ex-EUDIL)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1982 - 1985
IMA option automatique
Réseau
Augustin BAREAU
Clément CHEVALLIER
Damien AUFFRET
Debernard GREGORY
Evelyne HEINDRYCKX
Gilles POUBEL
Isabelle LE QUILLEC
Jean-Marc BOLLON
Laurent VINCENT
Tidjani YOUSSOUF
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z