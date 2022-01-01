Menu

Michel BOURDIER

VÉLIZY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Radiofréquences
Télécommunications
Aéronautique

Entreprises

  • ENGIE INEO E&S - Responsable Ingénierie Telecom

    2008 - maintenant

  • INEO Engineering & Systems - Responsable technique

    velizy villacoublay 2005 - 2007

  • SEEE (Malakoff) - Ingénieur Telecom

    1992 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :