Michel CLOUET
Michel CLOUET
La Chapelle sur Erdre
En résumé
Pas de description
Maison
- Retraité
La Chapelle sur Erdre
2014 - maintenant
IFC Informatique (St Herblain)
St Herblain
1998 - 1999
Certification Microsoft
IUT De Nantes
Nantes
1979 - 1980
Electrotechnique
Promotion Supérieure du Travail
Lycée Saint Jean Baptiste De La Salle
Nantes
1970 - 1973
Electrotechnique
Cendrine PINEAU
Christophe PAGANO
Corentin LEGALL
Joelle PARNEL
Julien NEAU
Laure PINAULT (JUMEL)
Lucie OGER
Mireille FARDEAU
Nelly CAILLÉ
Stéphane HUET
