Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Michel GALLOIS
Ajouter
Michel GALLOIS
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation
Entreprises
GROUPAMA SA
- Responsable de Contröle Interne, des risques
Paris
2010 - maintenant
GROUPAMA SA
- Responsable des Risques Industriels et Collectivités aux Antilles
Paris
2009 - 2010
GROUPAMA
- Manager technique
Paris
2000 - 2008
AXA Assurance/Mutuelles Unies
- Manager commercial
1986 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Anabelle MARTEAU
Bruno MARTIN
Manolita PILORGE
Marthe-Lorraine MANGA
Martine ALFONSI
Olivier MARTI
Patrick MORAND
Pierre FEQUANT
Stéphanie JIMENEZ ROSA