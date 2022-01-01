Menu

Mick Frank TEKEUDO TCHEPKEP

En résumé

Junior Human Resources Consultant & Coach in Personal Development, I have 3 years of experience in human resources engineering with a specialization in training engineering and forward management of jobs and skills. Structured, synthetic and curious, my great imaginative potential and my attraction for innovation give me the ability to solve multiple problems related to human resources developpement strategy

Mes compétences :
Conseil RH
Développement RH
Gestion du personnel
Développement des compétences
Gestion des ressources humaines
Management
Leadership
Ingénierie de formation
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • PANESS Conseil | Votre Accelérateur de Compétences - Training & Consulting Assistant

    2019 - maintenant Assistance to consulting missions:
    • Workforce organization plan
    • Forward management of jobs and skills
    • Organizational audit and audit of human resources
    • Accompanying middle managers
    Realization of responses to Requests for Proposal

  • Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) - Human Resources Immersion Program Trainee

    2018 - 2019 Integrating the quality approach in the processes of human resources management:
    • Observing human resources activities including KPI, process, documentation, and management reviews
    • Training on 5S standards for workplace organization and safety topics

  • PANESS Conseil | Votre Accelérateur de Compétences - Training & Consulting Assistant

    2018 - 2018 Assistance to consulting missions:
    • Workforce organization plan
    • Forward management of jobs and skills
    • Organizational audit and audit of human resources
    • Accompanying middle managers
    Realization of responses to Requests for Proposal

  • PANESS Conseil | Votre Accelérateur de Compétences - Training & Consulting Assistant Intern

    2018 - 2018 Implementation of post-training follow-up activities
    Update of the welcome booklet for the new PANESS employee
    Update Human Resources Management procedures
    Member of the organizing committee of the National Days of Management
    Organization of PANESS & DALE CARNEGIE trainings
    Participation in PANESS & DALE CARNEGIE Training:
    • Elite Sales
    • Development of Training Syllabuses
    • Response to a Request for Proposal

  • Les Laboratoires Biopharma - Human Resources Assistant Intern

    2017 - 2017 • Administrative management of staff
    Registration of new employees
    Entering Mission Orders
    Processing of Irrevocable Transfer Certificate Requests
    Processing vacation leave requests
    Analysis and processing of requests for explanation and drafting of sanctions
    • Procedures analysis
    Update procedures
    Writing new procedures
    • Management of social and professional relations
    Treatment and follow-up of health insurance files
    Reception and installation of academic and professional trainees
    Creation of internship records of academic, professional and vacation trainees and follow-up
    Payroll preparing for professional, academic and vacation trainees
    • Recruitment Assistance
    Interview assistance

  • ALDED (Approches Locales pour le Développement Durable) - Project Intern

    2015 - 2016 Conception of vocational integration projects for young people from the community of Mfou
    Integration projects realization
    Monitoring and evaluation
    Training young girls on computer skills

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Douala)

    Douala 2016 - 2018 Master of Science

    • Human Resources Management
    • Staff Administration
    • Labor Law
    • HR Development
    • HR Audit
    • Forward management of jobs and skills
    • Recruitment

  • University Of Yaounde II, Soa (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2013 - 2015 Master

    My final dissertation focused on "the consideration of the security problem in the construction of development in Cameroon"
    Written dissertation with a view to obtaining a Master's degree in Political Science.

  • University Of Yaounde II, Soa (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2013 Licence

    Introduction to Political Science
    Introduction to International Relations
    Strategic Studies
    Political economics
    Geopolitics
    Geostrategy

  • Mbalmayo Oyack High School (Mbalmayo)

    Mbalmayo 2009 - 2010 Baccalauréat A4 Allemand

