Mickael CHARPENTIER

Mes compétences :
Autonome
Compétiteur
Esprit d'équipe
Flexible
Home office
Persévérant
Polyvalent
Sens des responsabilités
Entreprises
GE Water & Process Technologies
- Account Manager
2008 - maintenant Total yearly business of 1.700k$ from home office (North East France)
Team management of 3 technicians to cope with field activities
Creation, application and development of Value Generation Plan
Control and improvment of accounts margin
Responsibility of business and technical relationship with customers in
food & beverage, refining and chemistry, industrial process, glass industries
Background : waste water, cooling, boilers, pretreatment, membranes, hydrocarbon & chemicals process, industrial process
Rookie of the year in 2008
Value Excellence Award in 2010
Bureau d'études Méditéranéen pour l'Eau et l'Assainissement (BeMEA)
- Assistant Project Manager
2008 - 2008 Assistant in waste water treatment & hydraulics projects.
Relation with collectivities to manage and follow up projects.
Background : waste water ; project management ; hydraulics
Junior Enterprise GEPI : leader in surveys organization in students association, in direct relation with industries.
Member of volley-ball Polytech' team and University team : universitary champions in 2007.