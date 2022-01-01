Menu

Mickael CHARPENTIER

STRASBOURG

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autonome
Compétiteur
Esprit d'équipe
Flexible
Home office
Persévérant
Polyvalent
Sens des responsabilités

Entreprises

  • GE Water & Process Technologies - Account Manager

    2008 - maintenant  Total yearly business of 1.700k$ from home office (North East France)
     Team management of 3 technicians to cope with field activities
     Creation, application and development of Value Generation Plan
     Control and improvment of accounts margin
     Responsibility of business and technical relationship with customers in
    food & beverage, refining and chemistry, industrial process, glass industries
     Background : waste water, cooling, boilers, pretreatment, membranes, hydrocarbon & chemicals process, industrial process
     Rookie of the year in 2008
     Value Excellence Award in 2010

  • Bureau d'études Méditéranéen pour l'Eau et l'Assainissement (BeMEA) - Assistant Project Manager

    2008 - 2008  Assistant in waste water treatment & hydraulics projects.
     Relation with collectivities to manage and follow up projects.
     Background : waste water ; project management ; hydraulics

Formations

Réseau