Mickael COMTE

Davidson consulting is a management and technology consulting company (2014 : 1300 persons for more than 110M€ annual turnover). We aim to become a reference partner in our three major sectors : Telecommunications & Multimedia / Oil & Gas / Finance.

Davidson consulting is presently an holding composed by 10 major geographical entities : Davidson Paris - Davidson Ouest - Davidson PACA, Davidson Nord, Davidson Est, Davidson Rhone-Alpes, Davidson Midi Pyrénées, Davidson Belgium, Davidson Switzerland, Davidson Dubai and one entity dedicated to IT (Davidson SI)



Davidson also invests in the digital ecosystem and entered the capital of three innovative start-ups in the fields of :

- digital CV (DoYouBuzz :Array)

- digital identification (Capabilis : https://capabilis.com/ )

- wireless solutions (Kyemo : http://www.kyemo.com/ )



More information available onArray

Want to know more about Davidson Way of Work :

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x11ju8s_reverse-thinking-davidson-consulting_webcam

Want to join us :

http://www.davidson.fr/nous-rejoindre/

Want to discover Davidson campus :

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=952284814797857



I am currently in charge of digital TV (set top box manufacturors, middleware editors, CAS suppliers, broadcast services, IPTV market, operators) and networks activities (WAN/LAN/MAN, Datacenter, ToIP, cloud computing, security).



Mes compétences :

LAN

IPTV

WAN

Gestion de projet

Linux

Conseil

Formation

CAS

communication

Network

Set top box

management

Audit

ITIL