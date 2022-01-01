Mickael CORBARD

Mes compétences :
International business development
Event manager
Foreign Languages
Multicultural communication
Public Relations
Purchasing
Project management
Entreprises
Ecole de design Nantes Atlantique
- Student Recruitment Manager
2013 - 2019
Renaud Distribution / Interflora group
- Purchasing Manager
2012 - 2013
Eolane Technology Ltd / Eolane group
- Program Manager
2011 - 2011Coordinating business between éolane’s production site in China and our European clients and group partners.
Managing projects from design stage to mass production
Sales negotiations, visits to prospective customers
European Medical Technologies
- Purchaser / Business Developer
2008 - 2010Purchasing, sourcing and negotiating with suppliers (China, Korea, Eastern Europe)
Participating in medical equipment international trade fairs
Auditing production sites, qualifying suppliers and equipment.
Technical training of the company’s sales personnel
Designing the company’s website and advertising material
Monitoring competitors and technological breakthroughs
Ecole des Mines de Nantes (Engineer's school)
- Chinese teacher
2007 - 2008Teaching Chinese to undergraduate students in engineering. In parallel to my main activity.
Maisons du Monde
- Assistant Purchaser
Vertou2007 - 2008Leading distributor of furniture and home decoration items with more than 150 outlets across Europe.
Negotiating with suppliers (China, India, Southeast Asia mainly)
Managing orders, stocks and product labeling.
Protecting the company’s creations through Patent and Trademark Office registration
French Embassy in China
- Representative for Educational Affairs and promotion of French Language
2002 - 2006Promoting academic exchanges between France and China
PR and Communication on cultural events
Organizing cultural events and conferences
Recruiting teachers in China and France.