Mickael CORBARD

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International business development
Event manager
Foreign Languages
Multicultural communication
Public Relations
Purchasing
Project management

Entreprises

  • Ecole de design Nantes Atlantique - Student Recruitment Manager

    2013 - 2019

  • Renaud Distribution / Interflora group - Purchasing Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Eolane Technology Ltd / Eolane group - Program Manager

    2011 - 2011 Coordinating business between éolane’s production site in China and our European clients and group partners.
    Managing projects from design stage to mass production
    Sales negotiations, visits to prospective customers

  • European Medical Technologies - Purchaser / Business Developer

    2008 - 2010 Purchasing, sourcing and negotiating with suppliers (China, Korea, Eastern Europe)
    Participating in medical equipment international trade fairs
    Auditing production sites, qualifying suppliers and equipment.
    Technical training of the company’s sales personnel
    Designing the company’s website and advertising material
    Monitoring competitors and technological breakthroughs

  • Ecole des Mines de Nantes (Engineer's school) - Chinese teacher

    2007 - 2008 Teaching Chinese to undergraduate students in engineering. In parallel to my main activity.

  • Maisons du Monde - Assistant Purchaser

    Vertou 2007 - 2008 Leading distributor of furniture and home decoration items with more than 150 outlets across Europe.

    Negotiating with suppliers (China, India, Southeast Asia mainly)
    Managing orders, stocks and product labeling.
    Protecting the company’s creations through Patent and Trademark Office registration

  • French Embassy in China - Representative for Educational Affairs and promotion of French Language

    2002 - 2006 Promoting academic exchanges between France and China
    PR and Communication on cultural events
    Organizing cultural events and conferences
    Recruiting teachers in China and France.

Formations

