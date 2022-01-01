Retail
Mickaël COSTE
Mickaël COSTE
BORDEAUX
Profil
En résumé
Entreprises
Story
- Vendeur
2018 - maintenant
Alinea
- Vendeur
Aubagne Cedex
2014 - 2018
Formations
IUT
Troyes
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Hélène ECHEBERRIA
Sandrine LEBECQ