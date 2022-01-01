Menu

Mickael CRABOS

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Société generale - Global Head of daily PnL on exotics derivatives

    PARIS 2012 - maintenant - Responsible of worldwide PnL analysis on exotic Equity, Interest rates, Forex and credit derivatives
    - Responsible of the global D1 market activity calculation for derivatives.
    - Responsible of implicit referential control : repo, volatility and dividend on equities and Funds.
    - Management of 5 managers (N+1) for global team of 35 people

  • Société generale - Head of Collateral Valuation & Liquidity monitoring on Market Performance and Control Group at SGCIB

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 - Creation and recruitment of dedicated team of 12 people to certify valuation on global derivative market activity for collateral perimeter.
    - Deployment of dedicated tool as sponsor of the collateral project to reduce collateral notification time and increase quality of valuation before notification through valuation control tool.
    - Quantitative analysis of collateral discrepancies with counterparty to reduce disputes and conterparty risk.
    - Deployement of dedicated tool to monitor breaks with conterparties.
    - Deployement and validation of new valuation model on collateral scope.
    - Deployment and creation of dedicated team of 8 people for liquidity monitoring on global market activity.
    - Deployement of liquidity GAP production and analysis on all market activity
    - Deployement and validation of specific liquidity model for specific activity (Collateral, initial margin, cash-action equivalence, reinsurance ativity...)
    - Deployement, production and analysis of liquidity metrics : LCR, ACP, FSA..
    - Management of project as sponsor on important project : Collateral valuation and Liquidity monitoring within financial direction of SGCIB.
    - Management of 2 managers (N+1) for global team of 20 people

  • Société generale - Head of modeling control and collateral valuation on product control group at SGCIB

    PARIS 2009 - 2011 - Management of 30 people team in charge of modeling control on equity derivatives perimeter
    - Control of contractual datas
    - Control of fair value adjustement based on risk methodology
    - Participation to New Product Comitee as expert on derivatives and modeling
    - Participate on several project as sponsor link to modeling control.

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Equity Derivatives Market Risk at Credit Agricole CIB

    Montrouge 2007 - 2009

  • BNP Paribas - VIE New-York - Trader assistant Equity and Derivatives

    Paris 2005 - 2006

Formations

