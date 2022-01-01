Menu

Mickaël DHERBÉCOURT

Saint-Ouen

DB2
Computer Associates CA-Easytrieve
Visual Basic for Applications
COBOL
MVS
Android
Beta
C Programming Language
CA-Endevor
CICS/ESA
Confluence
Debugging
Eclipse IDE
File-AID
IBM AS400 Hardware
IBM SPUFI
JCL
Java
Linux
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Windows
OpenOffice
SQL
TSO
ISPF
z/OS
Lotus Notes
CFT
Outlook
VSAM
SGBD
Spitab
PDTools
Trace Tritune
X-info
Ordonnanceurs TWS (OPC)
Cortex
CA View
Beta 92
Debug tools
Platinium
Ezyedit
Endevor

Entreprises

  • Gfi - Consultant technique

    Saint-Ouen 2018 - maintenant Consultant technique
    Analyse, conception
    * Support technique sur du développement COBOL
    * Reprise de projets en difficulté
    * Mise au point de plan de formation MVS/COBOL
    * Mise à jour du portail technique sur Confluence

  • Gfi - Analyste technique

    Saint-Ouen 2016 - maintenant Analyste technique
    Analyse, conception
    * Bascule d'un Référentiel Comptable de VSAM vers DB2
    * Optimisation en charge machine et temps d'exécution d'une application
    * Recette MOE / MOA
    * Bascule ancienne / nouvelle version d'une application
    * Automatisation d'analyse de données via Easytrieve éditique en VBA
    * Formation et suivi de nouveaux arrivants
    * Reporting hebdomadaire d'activités

  • Gfi - Analyste technique

    Saint-Ouen 2015 - 2016 Analyste technique
    Analyse, conception
    * Etudes d'impact, chiffrages et conceptions réalisées sur de la maintenance applicative
    * Spécialisation domaines Référentiels clients/Valeurs/Devises: Référent technico-fonctionnel
    * Rédaction spécifications techniques
    * Rédaction de plans de tests
    * Recettes techniques
    * Analyses et corrections d'anomalies techniques et fonctionnelles
    * Suivi et mise en production des demandes en charge
    * Création d'un Référentiel Mondial des Personnes Morales DB2
    * Création d'un Référentiel des Cotations et Devises DB2
    * Formation et suivi de nouveaux arrivants
    * Revues de code / rapports de tests unitaires
    * Reporting hebdomadaire d'activités

  • Gfi - Concepteur Développeur

    Saint-Ouen 2013 - 2015 Concepteur développeur / Ingénieur d'études
    Développement
    * Développements effectués sur différentes applications au sein d'une TMA
    * Rédaction de rapports de tests unitaires
    * Rédaction de dossiers d'exploitation
    * Reporting hebdomadaire d'activités

  • Institut de recherches microbiologiques - Technicien de laboratoire

    2007 - 2011 Technicien microbiologiste - Institut de recherches microbiologiques - Mitry Mory Ex :
    Technicien de laboratoire
    Analyses de pureté, d'efficacité
    * Analyses de pureté des produits
    * Analyses d'efficacité des produits désinfectants
    * Responsable souchothèque champignons (levures et moisissures)
    * Préparation aux accréditations COFRAC, BPL

Formations

  • Arrow

    Courbevoie 2018 - 2018 Formation IBM DB2 11 pour z/OS - Optimisation des applications (BD117) (CV963)

  • GFI

    Lille 2018 - 2018 Formation Agile Niveau 1

  • Lille 1

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2011 - 2013 DUT Informatique avec enseignement COBOL sur AS400

  • Lycée De L'Escaut

    Valenciennes 2004 - 2006 DUT Bio analyses et contrôles

  • Lycée De L'Escaut

    Valenciennes 2002 - 2003 BAC Scientifique

