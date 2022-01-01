Menu

Mickael FOUBERT

BLOIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • le petit honfleur - Chef gerant

    2019 - maintenant

  • sas top resto bar - Chef executif

    2017 - 2018 gestion de 2 restaurant sur la place louis XII à blois.

  • le picadilly - Chef executif

    2016 - 2017

  • le cafe de l'homme - Chef executif

    2015 - 2016

  • Marriott International - Chef executif

    2012 - 2015

Formations

  • UMIH Formation

    Blois 2018 - 2018 permis d'exploitation

  • Haccp

    Blois 2018 - 2018 haccp

  • UMIH Formation

    Rennes 2016 - 2016 permis de formé

  • Centre De Formation Des Apprentis (Blois)

    Blois 1993 - 1995

