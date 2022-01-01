Retail
Mickael FOUBERT
Mickael FOUBERT
BLOIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
le petit honfleur
- Chef gerant
2019 - maintenant
sas top resto bar
- Chef executif
2017 - 2018
gestion de 2 restaurant sur la place louis XII à blois.
le picadilly
- Chef executif
2016 - 2017
le cafe de l'homme
- Chef executif
2015 - 2016
Marriott International
- Chef executif
2012 - 2015
Formations
UMIH Formation
Blois
2018 - 2018
permis d'exploitation
Haccp
Blois
2018 - 2018
haccp
UMIH Formation
Rennes
2016 - 2016
permis de formé
Centre De Formation Des Apprentis (Blois)
Blois
1993 - 1995
Réseau
Angélique GENONI
Barbara MAGNET
Gwénaël BIRLOUEZ
Maharo RAVOMANDIMBY-DEVALEZ
Pierre LIMOUZIN
Stéphanie PRIEUR
Sylvie PAGE
Vincent VITASSE